8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stow as of April 10

COVID-19 Stow Board of Health Report

Week ending 4/10/20:

The laboratory confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Town of Stow is 8 as of 4/10/20. The Board of Health receives this information from the Massachusetts Department of Public (MDPH).

As testing becomes more available and more individuals get tested it is likely the number of positive cases of COVID-19 our community will increase.

For the latest updates and information on COVID-19 please visit the MDPH or CDC websites at:

www.mass.gov/covid19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/index.html

Category: News