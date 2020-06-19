Annual Town Meeting Moved to July 11 – outdoors

By Ann Needle



At a special Board of Selectmen meeting tonight (June 18), the Selectmen approved moving Annual Town Meeting to Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m., in the field behind Center School. The rain date will be Saturday, July 18. The meeting was to take place June 22, after being re-scheduled from May 4 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, with the pandemic far from over, the new venue will offer residents the opportunity to participate outside. Town Moderator Dave Walrath estimated the field will hold about 400 residents, with seats properly distanced.

The Board of Selectmen will work out more details at its next meeting.

Category: News