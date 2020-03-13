BREAKING… Stow Town Building closed to public

March 13, 2020

In hoping to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, the following closures and event cancellations have been posted. This list will be updated as needed

STOW TOWN BUILDING CLOSURE



From William Wrigley, Stow Town Administrator

Given the evolving conditions related to the spread of the Coronavirus, and its inherent risk to the public, the Town of Stow is closing daily access to its public buildings, excluding public safety, effective today. This decision will remain in force and effect for 3 weeks, at which time this access restriction may be adjusted or discontinued.



The affected town buildings, though closed to public access, will be staffed during normal working hours and can be reached by phone or on-line. All offices will otherwise be open for business.



In general, each department will provide additional details of necessary public information on an as needed basis by and through their individual website and any other social media they may operate.



This prudent precautionary measure is intended to both contribute to the important goal of securing and protecting general public health while continuing to provide essential constituent services.



Permitting and Other Town Business During Town Building Closure

3/13/20-4/3/20

For residents who need to seek permits or other information from Town Building Departments during the Town Building Closure:

1. Please be in touch with the relevant Department via email or phone {see below) to let them know you will be submitting an application, discuss review times or inspections, or request public documents or other information. Department-specific information can also be found on individual webpages at www.stow-ma.gov .

Permit-related applications can be obtained from the webpages of the relevant Department

Applications and other documents, including checks, may be dropped off at Town Building via the mail slot in the front door or the box at the front door {which can accommodate large items like plans). Application materials, checks, etc. should be placed in an envelope with the name of the relevant Department on the front of the envelope. Alternatively, applications may be submitted electronically with application fees placed in the mail slot.

We will call when permits or documents are ready and arrange for you to pick them up.

Please be patient – we are doing the best we can to try to maintain services for residents during this period. This message will be updated as needed.

Thank you.

Board of Assessors :978-897-4597 or assessors@stow-ma.gov Building Department: 978-897-2193 or building@stow-ma.gov Town Clerk: 978-897-4514 or townclerk@stow-ma. gov

Conservation Department: 978-897-8615 or conservation@stow-ma.gov Health Department: 978-897-4592 or health@stow-ma.gov

Planning Department & Zoning Board of Appeals: 978-897-5098 or planning@stow-ma.gov Town Administrator and Selectmen’s Office -978-897-4515 or selectmen@stow-ma. gov Treasurer-Collector – 978-897-2834 or treasurer@stow-ma.g ov

Kate Hogan’s 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is Cancelled

Kate Hogan’s 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Assabet Valley, which was scheduled for Friday, March 13, at the Maynard Golf Course, has been cancelled.

The cancellation is in response to Gov. Baker declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Cancelling our annual fundraiser will undoubtedly impact the funding that allows the Boys & Girls Club to offer their robust programming at a significantly reduced rate to families in need,” said Kate Hogan. “The Boys & Girls Club is an important organization in our community and for the hundreds of kids from across our region who go there after school to have a safe and supportive place with a wide-range of engaging and inclusive programming promoting confidence, academic success, and civic engagement.”

Kate Hogan’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations have raised close to $70,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Assabet Valley over the years and this year’s goal is to raise $10,000. Visit the Boys & Girls Club’s website to make a donation and to explore the many programs they offer.

“I’m so proud of the difference we’ve made for the Boys & Girls Club, and the local children they serve, over the past 10 years at my annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration,” says Hogan.

Discovery Museum To Close March 14 – 30

Discovery Museum will close today, March 13, at 4:30pm and remain closed through Monday, March 30. Along with Museum visitation, all birthday parties, Field Trips, special programs, and rentals during this time are cancelled. Museum staff hope to reschedule events for later in the year.

Although there is no known case of COVID-19 at the Museum, this decision follows the lead of local schools and museums around the country, to ensure the health and safety of staff and volunteers, visitors, and community.

The Museum’s website has a list of resources for families that support sharing information with children, and activities to help pass the time while kids are home from school.

