Calendar of Events… March 24, 2017

Stow Democrats meet

The Stow Democratic Town Committee will meet Wednesday, March 22, 7:15pm, in A NEW LOCATION — the community center ( old Pompo school). New faces welcome. Topics for discussion will include our participation in Springfest; agenda for the April 26 meeting with the Mass. Democratic Party chairman; and review of the caucus vote. For more information contact us at stowdtc@gmail.com.

Upcoming Events at Randall Library in March

Wednesday, March 22, 7pm, Randall Library Cookbook Club, ”Maple” – Each mont cookbook club members will be using recipes from a selected cookbook and creating items to share at a potluck meal. This month’s theme is “Maple”. Copies of the cookbook “Maple: 100 Sweet and Savory Recipes Featuring Pure Maple Syrup”, will be available at the circulation desk. The library staff will provide drinks, plates and silverware and club members will have their selected recipe items to share at the potluck on the date and time listed. Come join the fun and expand your culinary knowledge. Sign-up sheets are available at the library circulation desk. Limited to 20 participants.

Saturday, March 25, 2pm, DART-POCALYPSE: Create Your Own Foam Dart Shooters

ed morgan at randall library

Ed Morgan, a Stow resident and children’s singer/songwriter, brings a series of interactive children’s Sing Alongs, funded by a grant from the Stow Cultural Council, to Randall Library. The final show in this series will be Friday, March 24, at 10:30am.

Ed Morgan is better known in greater Boston simply as “The Music Man”. For over 10 years he has delighted kids and grown ups alike with his interactive blend of original and traditional children’s songs…Singing and dancing for kids ages 1-99!

Kiss Me Kate is coming to NRHS!

“Kiss Me Kate”: This sizzling musical features egotistical leading man Fred Graham reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. The battle of the sexes continues onstage and off, as it becomes clear that as much as this couple profess to hate each other, they are also still in love. Throw a number of cases of mistaken identity, some gangsters, and additional romantic entanglements into the mix and you get Kiss Me Kate — a dazzling Broadway classic that earned the Tony’s’ very first award for Best Musical.

Performances will take place on March 24 at 7:30pm, and March 25 at both 2pm and 7:30pm, at Nasoba Regional High School auditorium, 12 Green Rd., Bolton. To order tickets in advance, please visit: www.NashobaDrama.com.

Star Gazing at the Stow Minute Man Air Field

The Skylight Astronomical Society, Inc., invites you to star-gaze at Minuteman Air Field on Saturday, March 25, from 7pm until 9pm. Come early to see Mercury and Mars, later to see Jupiter. Contemplate the Andromeda Galaxy. See more than seven sisters in the Pleiades and other star clusters.

The weather has caused us to cancel our last three events so be sure to check before you come. For cancellation information due to bad weather or clouds, click on “Quicklinks: Calendar of Events” at http://www.sasobservatory.org.

Youth Ensemble Performs at First Parish

The Youth Ensemble of New England performs an afternoon of classical music at First Parish Church of Stow and Acton on Sunday March 26, at 3pm. The concert is free. Donations are encouraged to help support the Ensemble’s upcoming road tour of New England in June. The Youth Ensemble of New England is a youth orchestra made up of about 30 young people from the age of 10 through high school. Their concert repertoire is taken from a variety of great classical and sacred music composed in the Baroque period up to the present time.

A number of talented young performers that are members of the orchestra are featured in the concerts as soloists. The concerts are lively and interesting and appeal to young and old alike. For info call 978 621 4884.

Sunday Service at FPC: Authority Personal Experience

Rev. Hank Peirce will lead a Sunday service entitled “Authority Personal Experience” on March 26, 9 and 11am, at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC). This service’s sermon will come from a series on the roots of authority in the Unitarian Universalist tradition, an important subject for FPC, as it is about to begin the process of calling a new minister. This will be Rev. Peirce’s last service filling in for Rev. Tom Rosiello, who returns from sabbatical in April.

FPC is located at 353 Great Rd. Its facilities are wheelchair accessible. Child care is provided for children 3 and under; older children are welcome to join religious education classes. For more information, call 978-897-8149 or visit www.fpc-stow-acton.org.

THE MDW HYDROGEN-ALPHA SKY SURVEY

Sean Walker, an editor at Sky and Telescope, will talk about the MDW Hydrogen-Alpha Sky Survey on Thursday, March 30, 7pm, at the Rockbottom Observatory, 18 Rockbottom Rd. The MDW Survey is an ongoing project to create a deep, high-resolution, H-alpha image of the entire night sky. The project is being undertaken by three New England-based friends and astrophotographers – David Mittelman, Dennis di Cicco, and Sean Walker – using a pair of remotely operated telescopes in New Mexico The public is welcome to all SAS events.

Wine Tasting to Benefit the Stow Community Chest

Colonial Spirits in Stow is hosting a Grand Wine Tasting to benefit the Stow Community Chest on Saturday, April 1, from 3-6pm. With over 50 wines presented, along with raffle prizes and food by Emma’s Cafe, the $5 admission fee for the event will help support the Stow Community Chest. *Must be 21 years of age or older for admittance.

Friends of Troop 1 Stow Electronics Recycling Event

Friends of Boy Scout Troop 1 Stow will hold their annual electronics recycling event at Bose Corp., 688 Great Rd. , on Saturday, April 22, from 9am to 2pm. Pre-pickup will be available on April 1; contact us to make arrangements by calling 978-212-9175, or send an email to troop1stow@gmail.com. Please visit http://troop1stow.net/recycling for complete rate details and to review the accepted items list.

Railroad House Band at New Revival Coffeehouse

Railroad House Band will perform at the New Revival Coffeehouse in Stow on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30pm. Railroad House is a six-piece band featuring lush two-, three-, and four-part vocal harmony. They play a diverse blend of Americana music, from straight-ahead bluegrass to western swing and beyond.

As usual, desserts and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are available in advance from www.BrownPaperTickets.com for $15 and at the door for $18. New Revival Coffeehouse is located in the Fellowship Hall of First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, 353 Great Rd. For more information, call 978-274-2593 or email cofeehouse@fpc-stow-acton.org.

Nashoba Youth Field Hockey

NYFH offers a skills based program that introduces athletes to the game and provides additional skill development for experienced players. Practice will be held at Derby Field, behind Florence Sawyer School, Bolton. Registration opens April 1. For more information go to www. nashobayouthfieldhockey.com. Spaces are limited, register early.

Guest Table Community Supper

Guest Table, a community supper in Stow, serves dinner on the first Friday of each month at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC). Guest Table welcomes everyone, in or out of Stow, whether they’re looking for a sense of community, are feeling lonely, are having financial difficulties, or just want a change of atmosphere. There’s no charge for dinner, but donations are gratefully accepted. Dinners will be nut free, with gluten-free and dairy-free options available.

The next meal will be offered on April 7, from 5:30 to 6:30pm, at FPC’s Fellowship Hall. FPC is located at 353 Great Rd. Its facilities are wheelchair accessible. Guest Table is always looking for volunteers, so if you’d like to help out, contact fpcguesttable@fpc-stow-acton.org. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Stow Community Chest.

Easter Bunny Breakfast

The Stow Lions Club will provide their annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Sunday morning, April 9, from 8 to 11:30am at Hale School, Hartley Road. Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, toast, sausage, pancakes, juice, milk, coffee and tea. A local photographer will take family pictures with the Bunny. There will be face painting, cartoons, door prizes, silent auction and more! Family friendly prices: Adults $6, Children $3, seniors $4, under 3 free. Proceeds benefit local charities. For more information visit www.stowlions.org.

Stow Rabies Clinic

The Nashoba Associated Boards of Health, in conjunction with your local Board of Health and area veterinarians, will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic at the Stow Highway Barn, 88 S. Acton Rd., on Thursday, April 6, 6–8pm, cost $15.

Alice Eaton Fund seeks grant applications

In 1992, Alice Eaton, a former resident of Stow, bequeathed funds for the purpose of improving the health, safety and enrichment of Stow children, from birth through age 12. The Alice Eaton Fund Committee is currently seeking grant applications from organizations with projects consistent with the Fund’s mission. The application deadline is April 17. Visit eatonfund.org for details, but please note that April 17 rather than the date listed on the website is the correct deadline for applications.

.

~Outside of Stow~

Events at the Maynard Public Library

Wednesday, March 22, 3:30pm, Spring Film Series: “A Man Called Ove” – Based on the popular novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman, this Swedish comedy-drama was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Friday, March 31, 12:30pm, Lunchtime Concert with Mary Crowe and Evelyn Harris – Join us for a free lunchtime concert featuring cabaret songs ranging from the 1930s through contemporary times. Composers include Rogers and Hammerstein, Billie Holiday, Rogers and Hart, Benjamin Britten and Stephen Sondheim.

Free and open to the public. See www.maynardpubliclibrary.org for more information.Light refreshments will be served. See www.maynardpubliclibrary.org for more information.

MINUTEMAN MODEL A FORD CLUB SWAP MEET

The Minuteman Model A Ford Club is holding it’s 23rd Annual Winter Blah’s Swap Meet on March 26 at the Maynard Elks Lodge, 34 Powdermill Rd., Maynard. Doors open at 7:30am, admission is $3. Antique Auto Parts,plenty of parking, coffee & donuts, raffle at 10:30am. Vendor spaces $20. Contact Craig Martin, 978/562-2390 or cmartinstow@comcast.net to reserve a 10′ x 10′ vendor space or for further information.

9th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

OARS is hosting an evening of films from the largest environmental film festival in the nation on March 29, 7-10 pm (doors open at 6), at Maynard’s Fine Arts Theatre Place, 19 Summer St. Tickets are $13. With the theme “At the Edge,” these engaging films bring theater-goers close to magnificent wilderness, as well as to the courageous people who work to protect their communities’ environment.

Information and ticket purchase at oars3rivers.org. Or, contact OARS: 978-369-3956, office@oars3rivers.org.

WBN Hands on Technology Workshop

WBN (Women’s Business Network) hosts a special “Hands on Technology”workshop, Thursday, March 30, at 7pm, to encourage networking through shared learning as participants work in pairs and small groups with laptops and cell phones to enhance skills with apps and social media platforms such as EverNote, FaceBook business pages, Constant Contact, Zoom and Voxer. Bring your own laptop for some hands-on experience. Pre-registration is suggested for guests. Contact Joan Finger at Joan@ZooterGroupTutoring.com with questions & registration information. The location in Harvard, MA, will be posted at www.wbn-ma.org.

“night to learn” at NRHS

All are invited to join in for a fun and interactive learning initiative at Nashoba Regional High School on April 6, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm – “Night to Learn”, featuring kids teaching adults! Admission and refreshments are free. RSVP by March 31 to sallaire@nrsd.net. For more information visit nrsd.net or email Kim Rocha (krocha@nrsd.net).

Dueling Pianos Event for Habitat for Humanity NCM

The “Dueling Pianos” event to help raise funds benefiting Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts, will happen Saturday, April 1, at the Bull Run Restaurant in Shirley. Concertgoers can count on a night of laughter, fun, and tomfoolery for what has become one of Habitat’s most raucous annual events! The musical event will support the organization’s latest building project on 50 Henry St. in Fitchburg. Proceeds will also help support Habitat’s critical home repair program.

The concert starts at 7:30pm. Tickets to the event are $70 per person for dinner and the show OR- $35 per person for show only tickets. A silent auction will be offered at the start of the evening and winners will be announced during the show’s intermission. To purchase tickets or for more information about becoming a sponsor for the event, please visit http://ncmhabitat.org90. Bull Run is located on 215 Great Rd., Rte 2A in Shirley.

CONCERT AT THE HEALING GARDEN

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of amazing music! The Virginia Thurston Healing Garden announces the next “Concert at the Garden” on Sunday, April 2, at 3pm. The Garden welcomes back Custom Blend a cappella singing group. Custom Blend is a semi-professional mixed voice group singing an eclectic mix of musical styles from pop, jazz, soul, and big band, to doo-wop, gospel, and classical (www.customblend.org).

The Healing Garden, a non-profit organization, is located at 145 Bolton Rd. in Harvard, and offers support, educational and therapeutic services to those affected by cancer. Admission is $15 (tickets sold only at the door). All proceeds benefit the services of the Healing Garden. Visit www.healinggarden.net for event updates or cancellations.

Category: Calendar