Classifieds… Aug. 15, 2017

FLUTE by ‘Armstrong’: My daughter used it through Stow Middle school, includes case and wooden underarm music holder, ONLY $145, call Joe 978-897-7422 or 508-423-0420.

Dining Set, Maple table/leaf, 4 chairs, hutch. Refinish or painting needed. $75. Leave message. 978-897-4357.

Loveseat Hide-a-bed. Very clean. Great for dorm or sm. apt. – includes slipcover. Can send photos. $165 OBO. Call after 6pm, 978-897-4670.

16’ Old Town Canoe. Older but excellent condition. Sportyak dinghy w/oars. Good condition. 978-897-8920.

File Cabinet: $115. Metal “Staples” 4-drawer File Cabinet. Ecru/Putty/Natural H51″xL25″xW15″ Near perfect condition. Clean & ready to move quickly. Photo upon request. andrealromano@gmail.com or 978.760.1013

Hay. $6.00/bale. Great for party & fall decorations, garden mulch, construction projects, animal bedding. 978-897-2808 or pilotgrovefarm@comcast.net

Enforcer 5 piece black drum set with cymbals. Good shape, good for beginners. $125. Call Ken @978-562-5846.

