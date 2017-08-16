Clerk’s Corner/Community Announcements… Aug. 15 2017

| August 15, 2017

Clerk’s Corner

Linda Hathaway, Town Clerk
Town Building, 380 Great Road
978-897-4514×1
www.stow-ma.gov

QUESTIONS ABOUT  RAFFLES?

 

Under M.G.L. c 271 s7A and 940 CMR 12.00some non-profit organizations are permitted

to hold certain gaming activities in order to fundraise.

Your organization must be non-profit AND have been

an actively functioning non-profit in Massachusetts for at least 2 years.

If your organization is thinking about holding a raffle,

please contact the Town Clerk in the town where the raffle will be held.

Stow town Clerk’s Office:  978-897-5034

FireTruck

KensLiquor070914Online

 

 

Category: Community

Comments are closed.

«
»
website security
website security