Clerk’s Corner/Community Announcements… Aug. 15 2017
Clerk’s Corner
Linda Hathaway, Town Clerk
Town Building, 380 Great Road
978-897-4514×1
www.stow-ma.gov
QUESTIONS ABOUT RAFFLES?
Under M.G.L. c 271 s7A and 940 CMR 12.00some non-profit organizations are permitted
to hold certain gaming activities in order to fundraise.
Your organization must be non-profit AND have been
an actively functioning non-profit in Massachusetts for at least 2 years.
If your organization is thinking about holding a raffle,
please contact the Town Clerk in the town where the raffle will be held.
Stow town Clerk’s Office: 978-897-5034
