Clerk’s Corner/Community Announcements… Aug. 15 2017

Clerk’s Corner

Linda Hathaway, Town Clerk

Town Building, 380 Great Road

978-897-4514×1

www.stow-ma.gov

QUESTIONS ABOUT RAFFLES?

Under M.G.L. c 271 s7A and 940 CMR 12.00some non-profit organizations are permitted

to hold certain gaming activities in order to fundraise.

Your organization must be non-profit AND have been

an actively functioning non-profit in Massachusetts for at least 2 years.

If your organization is thinking about holding a raffle,

please contact the Town Clerk in the town where the raffle will be held.

Stow town Clerk’s Office: 978-897-5034

