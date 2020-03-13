Event Cancellations

HELLO, DOLLY! UPDATE FROM NASHOBA FRIENDS OF DRAMA



It is with heavy hearts that we are writing to indefinitely postpone Nashoba Regional High School’s production of Hello, Dolly! which was originally scheduled for March 20-22. The passion, dedication, and superior effort our students, directors, producers, family, and volunteers have shown has been unbelievable. We could not be prouder to be part of such a remarkable team. Tonight, we ask that you hold your families close and hug your student extra tight as they will likely be reeling as they process this and many other events.

Nashoba Regional School District will re-evaluate the situation in 2 to 3 weeks to determine if further changes are needed and we will have a better idea at that time about the future of the show. For those of you that have already purchased tickets, it is our hope that we can honor your ticket later this year if we are able to reschedule the show. If this presents an undue burden on you or your family, please email us at nashobadrama@gmail.com and we will process a refund for you as quickly as possible. Otherwise, we ask for your patience as we navigate these unknown waters together.

We have had many thoughtful and kind questions regarding what type of effect this postponement may have on the drama program. The program indeed incurs all production costs before the show ever makes it to the stage. While we have covered our debts thus far, the effect is substantial.

If you are able to assist us in stabilizing our finances during this time, contributions of any size are deeply appreciated and checks made payable to NRHS (Spring Musical on the memo line) can be mailed to Nashoba Friends of Drama, PO Box 492, Bolton, MA 01740. Additionally, if you have purchased a ticket and would like to donate that ticket cost to the program right now, please email us at nashobadrama@gmail.com and let us know.

We thank you for all of your support over the school year, and we hope to reach out very soon with updates.

Spring Grand Wine Tasting – CANCELLED Saturday, March 28, 3-6 pm, Colonial Spirits of Stow, 117 Great Rd.

“Gentle Mindfulness for Wellbeing” – POSTPONED Thursday, March 19, from 6:30-8pm, at Perkins in Lancaster.



From Kate Hogan: this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Assabet Valley, which was scheduled for Friday, March 13, at the Maynard Golf Course, is cancelled.

Drive-In (Germ-Free) March Sunday Services at FPC

Stow, Mass., March 2020 – First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC), Unitarian Universalist, will begin holding drive-in services that can be accessed by radio throughout March, starting on March 15. Please note that, due to this change, there will be just one service each Sunday and it will begin at 10 a.m. The services can be accessed from within your car by tuning into 107.7 FM while parked in FPC’s church parking lot. Religious Education classes are cancelled this week except for senior youth.

The decision to hold virtual services was a tough one, and one FPC’s minister and board made reluctantly. As UU minister Rev. Sean Dennison said, “If we do not see the numbers predicted [of COVID-19 cases], that will not mean we overreacted. It will mean we succeeded.”

FPC Worship Service 3-15-2020



Join us online: https://uuma.zoom.us/j/803829413

Join us by phone: +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

One tap mobile:

+16468769923,,803829413# US (New York)

Meeting ID: 803 829 413

Share this: Share

LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit

Twitter





Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Calendar, Community, Uncategorized