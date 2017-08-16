Field Hockey Clinics Wrap up Summer… Aug. 15, 2017

| August 15, 2017
Nashoba High Field Hockey team member Erin Mehigan from Stow assists young players at an Aug. 9 skills clinic sponsored by Nashoba Youth Field Hockey SusanShaye.com

SusanShaye.com

 

At the Nashoba High School Field Hockey clinic held Aug. 14 - 16, the Varsity and JV Field Hockey team took on the role of mentors/teachers to the younger clinic participants. The clinic was overseen by Nashoba Varsity Head Coach Jaime Mariani and JV Coach Ashley Wing. Pictured above, Varsity player Mckenna Hannigan works on stick handling skills. SusanShaye.com

SusanShaye.com

 

