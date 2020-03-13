Nashoba schools closed for 2 weeks

To: NRSD Families and Faculty From: Brooke Clenchy, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Maguire, Assistant Superintendent of Schools

Date: March 13, 2020 Re: COVID-19

Update (6) Dear Nashoba Families: Since our communication yesterday, the NRSD administration took part in a conference call with the MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the MA Department of Public Health. With their newly released guidelines as it relates to coronavirus transmission and precautions, we have made the decision to close all Nashoba Regional Schools beginning Monday, March 16th. Schools will remain closed through Friday, March 27th.

It is important for families to understand that this is an initial determination, and as we monitor the outbreak next week, this could change. This closure applies to all schools, including extra-curricular activities, extended day before/after school care, athletics, clubs, and building use.

Closing our schools is only a part of the broader solution to prevent community spread of this virus. If students and families continue to meet together in groups outside of school, this initial closure will not have the desired impact. It is critical that students and families refrain from meeting in large groups and to practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

While we are closed: ● Our educators will meet Monday, March 16, 2020 to develop activities and enrichment opportunities that students can access from home both with and without devices. (Center School staff will meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.) ● Our custodial staff will continue to clean and disinfect all buildings. ● School offices will be open on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Center School will be open on Wednesday, March 18, 2020) in the event a student/family member needs to pick up materials.

All buildings will be disinfected by a commercial contractor next week, beginning with the Center School on Monday, then working through all buildings over the course of the week.

information: Student Engagement Opportunities – It is important to keep in mind that it is not possible to substitute learning at home for all of the instruction that takes place in a PK-12 school district. Our focus on developing distance engagement activities, consistent with DESE advisement, is to provide engaging activities and enrichment opportunities to keep our students connected. A follow-up email from your school principal will follow this message later this afternoon with additional detail. Building Rentals – Effective today, there will be no outside building rentals within NRSD until further notice.

Upcoming Events – As of Monday, there will be no school sanctioned activities or extra-curricular activities until further notice. MCAS – There may be a need to move MCAS windows of testing time periods. NRSD school and district administration are closely monitoring this and will advise should changes be made. Sports – All spring sports have a delayed start time and are anticipated to begin on March 30. We anticipate further guidance shortly from MIAA.

All fields and facilities at all schools within the district are closed until further notice. SPED – Mrs. De Angelis will send out a follow-up letter with additional details later today regarding Special Education. Spring Conferences –Spring Conferences have been postponed for the interim. Free and Reduced Lunch – A note will be sent out this afternoon with information for students receiving Free and Reduced lunches.

Meals will be available throughout this upcoming two week time period in a “Grab and Go” format. SAT’s – SAT’s scheduled to take place at NRHS tomorrow have been cancelled. This is an ever-evolving, rapidly changing situation. We will continue to communicate with you further with additional details about our closure and any reassessment of the situation that may require change.

You will receive additional details from your school principals regarding the availability and plan for ongoing engagement opportunities during this closure. We recognize that this is unprecedented and that this closure will be a significant burden for a number of our families.

Please know that we remain committed to supporting you to the greatest extent possible during this time.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we collectively navigate these extraordinary times.

Brooke Clenchy Dr. Todd Maguire Superintendent of Schools Assistant Superintendent of Schools

