Obituary and tributes: Stephen Dungan Oct. 22, 2019

FULL OBITUARY HERE:

http://fowlerkennedyfuneralhome.tributes.com/obituary/read/Stephen-M.-Dungan-107676826

From The Independent Clause, Oct. 23, 2019

Cyndy Bremer, owner/editor, The Stow and Bolton Independent

I am very saddened to report the death of longtime Stow resident and volunteer Steve Dungan, who passed away this morning (Tuesday, Oct. 21). Steve held so many positions in Town Government and town charitable groups, I don’t know that I could list them all. He served for a number of years on the Stow Board of Selectmen, the School Building Committee, the Finance Committee, the Community Chest, the Stow Food Pantry, several positions advocating for and serving Stow’s seniors, and was a member of the Stow Democratic Town Committee. He often served as Chair or President for those groups. I’m sure I’m missing something because serving the town, and the greater good, is what he did wherever he could.

Steve was an intelligent, fair, open-minded contributor to any group and would respectfully listen and respond to ideas and opinions. He was a natural leader. He was quick with a joke and a smile and put people at ease with his demeanor. He was one of the first town officials I met nearly 20 years ago and he was always helpful in explaining things and available for questions from the press.

My sincere condolences to his wife, Pam, and their family and the many friends he leaves behind. The world has lost one of the truly good guys.

From the Stow Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Oct. 23, 2019

Sad news tinged Selectman business, with an emotional Jim Salvie [current Chairman of the Board of Selectmen] announcing former Selectman Steve Dungan passed away after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago. Salvie noted that Dungan served, among other roles, as a Selectman from 2005 to 2011, and as a member of the Finance Committee. “His contributions to this town go far beyond the list of job titles he held,” Salvie remarked.

[Town Administrator] William Wrigley said, “Steve was always available for any purpose and task for the community. He served for any purpose, for every reason and no reason at all.”

Category: Obituaries