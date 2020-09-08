OBITUARY: Richard Versoi, Stow

Richard Peter Versoi, 92

Stow–Mr. Richard P. Versoi, 92, of Stow, Mass., formerly of Bedford, Mass. passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Care Center.

He was married to the late Mrs. Chellis L. Versoi.

Born in Seattle, Wash. on July 11, 1928, he was the son of the late Arthur Versoi and Della (Staples) Versoi.

He was a graduate of Seattle High School with the class of 1946.

He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Master Sargent, and was discharged with honors in 1952.

He retired from Bull HN of Billerica, Mass. in 1990 as the Chief Financial Officer. He previously worked at Honeywell and General Electric.

He enjoyed downhill skiing, golf, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons Peter and Karen Versoi of Gilbert, S.C.; Stephen and Barbara Versoi of Frederick, Colo.; and Thomas Versoi of Stow, Mass. and his daughter-in-law Celeste Versoi of Stow, Mass.; grandchildren Daniel Versoi, Kenneth Versoi, Eric Versoi, Kathleen Versoi, Samuel Versoi, James Versoi; and 4 great-grandchildren.

ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Memorial service will be at noon on Friday Sept. 11, 2020.

