Owner of Stow gymnastics facility arraigned on sexual assault charges

POSTED ON: JULY 10, 2020 – 3:51PM

From the Office of the Middlesex County District Attorney

STOW- David Auger, 41 of Hudson, was arraigned today in Concord District Court and charged with three counts of rape in connection with allegedly sexually assaulting a female known to him at his gymnastics facility in Stow.

The charges are in connection with multiple sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by David Auger from January 27, 2018, through July 30, 2019, while the defendant was acting as a gymnastics coach at the 10.0 Academy of Gymnastics which he owned. During that time, the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim, a student at the gym, on several occasions and allegedly used his position to control the victim. The assaults allegedly began when the victim was 17-years-old and continued until she was 18.

The investigation into the defendant’s conduct while he was operating this facility remains open and ongoing.

At today’s arraignment, Judge Coffey ordered the defendant held on $5,000 bail and ordered him to stay away no contact with the victim or any of the witnesses, no unsupervised contact with children under 18, no employment, volunteer or paid, at a gym or similar facility, and to not travel outside the Commonwealth without Court permission.

The next date is September 11, 2020, for a Probable Cause Hearing in the Concord District Court.

These charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Media inquiries can be directed to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The prosecutor assigned to this case is Courtney C. Linnehan.

Share this: Share

Email

LinkedIn



Facebook

Reddit



Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...

Category: News