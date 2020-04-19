Stow Police Chief relieved of duties

From the town of Stow:

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, representatives of the State Police met with Stow Police Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino at the Stow police department. After that meeting, Chief Marino placed himself on indefinite administrative leave and named Sgt. Darren Thraen as Acting Chief. Chief Marino has been relieved of all duties.

The Town of Stow and its police department will cooperate fully in any investigation of Chief Marino or any other matters. There is no reason to believe that the activities being investigated involve or concern the operations of the Stow Police Department. We refer all inquiries to the State Police.

NOTE: The Independent is following up on the announcement and will bring additional information in as it becomes available.

