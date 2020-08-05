Stow Public Safety Log

Excerpts from the Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Compiled by Kristen Kerouac

Monday July 27, 2020

12:49pm FOUND

A caller on Hudson Road reported that a chainsaw was in the road. The Police responded. The chainsaw was identified and returned to its owner.

2:42pm GENERAL

Multiple callers reported that the lights at the center intersection were out. The Police and Hudson Light and Power responded.

8:00pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller reported that her mail is repeatedly going to the wrong P.O. box. An officer advised the woman to contact the Post Office in the morning.

10:17pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Crescent Street reported that a black sedan was speeding and passing on the wrong side of the road. The Police responded to check the area.

10:29pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Great Road, at the Bolton town line, reported that a car in front of him was flashings its lights and honking the horn. The Police responded. The car was located. There were no issues observed.

Tuesday July 28, 2020

12:20am STOW COMMUNITY PARK

A group of youths were located playing basketball. An officer advised them of the parks hours and issued a verbal warning.

Wednesday July 29, 2020

2:06pm FRAUD

A caller reported an unemployment scam. An officer advised the individual.

7:15pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller on West Acton Road reported that a tree fell on his car. The Police responded. A report was filed. The man did not need medical attention.

8:00pm ANIMAL

A caller from Boxboro Road reported that his dog had been missing for six hours. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

Thursday July 30, 2020

11:58pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Kirkland Road requested an ambulance for an individual who had a medical emergency. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

Friday July 31, 2020

9:15am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller reported that several individuals, who were in the Stow Shopping Plaza parking lot, were not social distancing and not wearing masks. The woman was given the Board of Health’s number.

12:04pm COMPLAINT

A caller reported that his/her civil rights were violated by the town manager. An officer advised the caller.

12:10pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Great Road reported that he had a “no solicitation order.” He wanted the town manager notified.

1:33pm ANIMAL

A caller from Grove Hill Road reported that a dog was barking. The Police responded.

2:41pm SOLICITING

A caller from Johnston Way reported that someone was going door to door gathering information for the census.

5:36pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller on Great Road requested an officer for a road rage incident. The Police responded. The caller was advised and escorted to the town line.

6:04om BYLAW VIOLATION

A caller at the town forest was given a verbal warning regarding walking his dog off leash and not picking up its droppings.

Saturday August 1, 2020

11:16am LOST

A caller on North Shore Drive reported that her friend lost a cellphone. About an hour later, the caller reported that the phone was found. All was OK.

1:48pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Mitchell Road reported that a woman was feeling light-headed. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

Sunday August 2, 2020

11:39am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Johnston Way reported that a woman fell from the standing position. She had a laceration on her leg. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. After a thorough examination, the woman refused further medical care.

1:05pm LAKE BOON COMPLAINT

A caller from Lake Boon reported that a boat was not observing the quiet hours. An officer advised the caller that the hours were 2pm-6pm on Sundays and Holidays.

2:13pm ANIMAL

A caller from Lantern Lane reported a Whippet dog was running through her yard again. A message for dog’s owner was sent.

2:22pm FOUND

An officer found a loose paddle boat. It had two seats, a white top, and a blue hull. He secured it to the police dock.

