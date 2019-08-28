Stow Public Safety Report

Compiled by Kristen Kerouac

Excerpts from the Stow Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Monday August 19, 2019

7:09am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Orchard Drive reported that a man in a suspicious car was parked near the red barn at the Villages of Stow. The Police responded. The man was there to collect water samples as is done periodically throughout the year.

2:37pm ANIMAL

A caller from Plantation Apartments reported that a bat was hanging in one of the apartment entrances. Animal Control was contacted.

2:43pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Boxboro Road reported that an unknown car was parked in front of his house. There was a woman inside. The Police responded. Nothing was found.

7:14pm LOST

A caller reported that she left her wallet in a carriage at Shaw’s. The information was logged.

7:35pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding a possible domestic violence situation with her parents. An officer advised the individual.

8:46pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding an ongoing issue with a former friend’s property. An officer advised the individual.

Tuesday August 20, 2019

4:15am FIRE

A caller reported that he locked himself out of Dunkin’ Donuts and he needed assistance. The Police and Fire responded. Entry was gained.

7:47am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Sudbury Road reported damage to a stone wall on his property. He saw debris from a car nearby. An officer explained that there had beeb a car accident earlier in the day there. A report was filed.

8:53am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller from Boxboro Road reported that an excavator was being unloaded at her location and was in a dangerous spot. The Police responded. The excavator was not in a dangerous spot. All was OK.

12:17pm ANIMAL

A caller from Gates Lane requested to speak with the Animal Control Officer regarding a barking dog. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

3:13pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller on Track Road reported that he was locked behind the gate. The Police responded. The gate was opened.

3:35pm WELL BEING CHECK

A caller requested a well being check on an individual. The medical agency went to his house for a visit, but he was not home and the door was open. The Police responded. A message was left for the man and his son. Two residents reported that he was at the COA. All involved parties were advised of the man’s whereabouts.

6:36pm MISSING PERSON

A caller reported that her teenage daughter walked away from the house and had not returned. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was sent out to Lancaster Police as it was thought she may have headed to a friend’s in that town.

8:40pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding an emergency restraining order. An officer advised the individual.

Wednesday August 21, 2019

2:53am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from West View Lane requested an ambulance because she did not feel well and had a high heartrate. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

9:31am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Maple Street reported that there was an unknown mailbox in her driveway. The Police responded. The mailbox was returned to its “home.”

11:07am VANDALISM

A caller from Randall Road reported that two of his trash barrels were destroyed overnight. The Police responded. A report was filed.

11:24am ANIMAL

A caller from Orchard Drive reported that her silver tabby cat, Spice, was missing. The Animal Control Officer was notified. Spice was returned home to his family later that evening.

12:24pm ANIMAL

A caller on Sudbury Road reported that her dog, Walter, ran off near Track Road. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

5:20pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that she was hit by a car the night before. The car left the scene. The woman called the Police after getting home from the incident. She was advised that she could go to the station the next day to file a report.

5:42pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested assistance with picking up his car at his home. There was a current restraining order against him. An officer attempted to contact the man’s wife and accompanied him to the home.

6:30pm ANIMAL

A caller from Barton Road reported that there was a sickly-looking woodchuck in her yard. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

Thursday August 22, 2019

10:33am ANIMAL

A caller requested to speak with the Animal Control Officer regarding an ongoing issue with her dog. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

11:06am ANIMAL

A caller reported that a dog was in the backseat of a car with only the rear windows down. The Police responded to the Stow Shopping Plaza. The dog was located and was OK.

3:37pm COMPLAINT

A walk-in requested to speak to the Chief of Police regarding a complaint. The man was advised.

3:40pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from West Acton Road reported that her mail was taken out of her mailbox. It was a possible restraining order violation. The Police responded.

5:50pm ANIMAL

A caller on Barton Road reported that while she was walking with her three small children and dog, other loose dogs attacked her and her dog. The other dogs’ owner almost knocked over her child’s stroller. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

6:14pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Hudson Road reported that a loud motorcycle went by his home. He believed the exhaust may have been altered. An officer advised the caller.

Friday August 23, 2019

3:58pm ANIMAL

A caller from Great Road reported that an injured chicken was on the side of the road. The Police responded. The owner was notified and retrieved his chicken. The man then discussed with the officer that he believed the entire Police Department disliked his family. The officer stated that he did not know that, but the man reported that the Department of Justice knew.

4:16pm COMPLAINT

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer. He asked the officer to no longer knock on his front door because it scared his children.

5:44pm SOLICITING

A caller from Whitney Road reported that a woman, with a 2020 census bag, went to her home to ask questions regarding the census. The woman was not sure if the individual was legitimate. The Police responded and found that it was a legitimate census worker. All was OK.

6:38pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Great Road requested that if officers needed to reach her or her family, they would call her instead of knocking on the door.

Saturday August 24, 2019

3:34am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Plantation Apartments reported that when she woke up, she saw a man outside her window who was videotaping her. She also saw several other people with cameras. They all looked like they were from another planet. The Police responded to check the area. Nothing was found.

8:50am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested assistance with an individual who was out walking. An officer responded outside. The woman appeared to be in good health and walking safely. The officer recommended that her husband walk along with her and if it appeared that she was unsafe, then the police should be notified.

11:19am ANIMAL

A caller from Adams Road requested to speak with the Animal Control Officer regarding her dog being bitten by another dog. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

11:41am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller complained about an officer going onto his property when there was a “no trespassing” sign posted. The man was advised.

12:33pm ASSIST CITIZEN

An employee from Loyal Companion reported that a woman went into the store crying and stating that someone was trying to kill her. The Police responded.

1:06pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Warren Road reported that a truck was at her neighbor’s home, but she was not home. The people in the truck were putting license plates on her neighbor’s car. The Police responded. All individuals were advised. A report was filed.

4:09pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A walk-in reported that a man collapsed at the bottle return at Shaw’s. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The man was gone upon arrival.

4:34pm DISTURBANCE

A caller reported that a drunk and disorderly man was in his store, behind the counter, asking for a ride. The Police responded. Paul Lusardi, 62, from Maynard, was placed into protective custody.

6:09pm ANIMAL

A caller at the Community Gardens reported that a deer was tangled in some netting. The Police responded. The deer was freed. The Animal Control Officer was notified of the incident.

9:09pm WELL-BEING CHECK

A caller from Plantation Apartments reported that he/she was concerned for his/her neighbor’s mental well-being. The caller believed the neighbor was hallucinating. The Police responded. The neighbor was spoken to and it was believed that her new medication was causing weird dreams.

Sunday August 25, 2019

12:12pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Kirkland Road reported that a woman was having difficulty breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

5:08pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding possible harassment among teens. An officer advised the woman.

