TOWN MEETING IS ON FOR SATURDAY, JULY 11



Stow’s Annual Town Meeting is going forward as scheduled (9:00 a.m., Saturday, 7/11) at Center School, 403 Great Road, Stow, MA. While the weather forecast is not ideal, it is not as horrible as we originally thought. We feel we can safely proceed with our original meeting plans.Fr

The latest forecast is for light rain / mist early with showers generally ending between 7-9 a.m. By noon there could be clouds/breaks of sun.

Parking is available at St. Isadore’s Church on Route 117, just past Center School if you’re traveling West and also at Hale School located at the end of Hartley Road. If lots are full, you can park at in the First Parish Church area, at the traffic light in the center of town. Shuttles will be available throughout the day via the COA van and golf carts, if you would rather not walk to/from your vehicle.

Please remember to wear a mask and bring food and drink if you plan to be present for the entire meeting. There will be ample, socially-distanced indoor seating and a large amount of seating under an outdoor tent as well. However, please bring sunscreen and bug spray if you plan to be outside for the entire meeting

We thank you for your patience while finalizing the logistics of this unique Town Meeting.

Please feel free to share this email with anyone who might be interested in attending Town Meeting.

Best,

Maureen McKeon, Executive Assistant

Stow Board of Selectmen and Town Administrator’s Offices

