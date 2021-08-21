From the Stow Police Department:

Update to the Barton Road closure.

Last night a report of sink hole was reported on the Barton Road dam. Town officials and dam engineers responded last night and evaluated. Highway crews stabilized the sink hole and maintained an overnight watch. This morning Town Officials along with the engineers were able to slow the water in the spillway and do a further closer inspection of the spillway. Based on observation Town Officials and engineers have contracted a company to further evaluate repair alternatives. Barton Road will be closed today to ensure safety of all who repairing. Currently, there is no danger of collapse of the dam and no need to remove your boats. We ask that those who wish to enjoy the lake use Basin 2 as the wake from boats increase the water into the spillway while workers are in the spillway. All emergency services are available to all of Barton and connecting roads south of the dam. As always please dial 911 for any emergencies. Updates will be posted when possible. Thank you.