The Stow Candidates’ Night forum, held on Wednesday, April 27, and hosted by Stow TV and the Stow Independent can be viewed here on Stow TV’s YouTube channel.

See Select Board Candidate print interviews here for candidates Ingeborg Hegemann Clark and Cortni Frecha and here for Katie Fisher, Len Golder and Alex Riker.

Stow Town Election is Saturday, May 21 with polls open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Center School.