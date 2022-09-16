Former Stow Town Treasurer charged with embezzlement

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

By Cyndy Bremer Saari

A former Town of Stow employee was charged in Concord District Court on Friday on charges related to the alleged embezzlement of up to $133,000 in town funds, according to a statement released by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

As was reported in the July 22, 2020 Independent, an investigation into reported discrepancies in the town’s accounting records was underway at that time. The discrepancies were reported to have occurred during the tenure of former Town Treasurer Pamela Landry, who retired from the position after 30 years, in October 2019.

Landry, now 57, was arraigned Friday on charges of larceny of property by single scheme/embezzlement over $1,200, fiduciary embezzlement, making a false claim to a government agency, two counts of forgery, and uttering a false check, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint statement with Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese and Acting Inspector General Natalie Monroe.

The joint statement continued, “In 2019, an outside auditor hired by the town of Stow allegedly discovered irregularities while conducting a routine audit that indicated a shortage of $133,584.39 from the Town’s bank accounts. When asked about the discrepancies the defendant allegedly indicated that the shortage of funds was due to a bank error and produced a statement, later determined to be fraudulent, to support this claim.

“Following the initial investigation, the town of Stow in partnership with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Inspector General conducted a lengthy investigation that included an in-depth review of Town finances. That investigation revealed that, while working in a fiduciary capacity, the defendant was allegedly diverting monies from the Town and covering it up by making knowingly false claims to the Town. In total, the defendant allegedly stole between $45,000 and $133,584 in taxpayer dollars. To date the money has been paid back.”

The Judge ordered Landry, a Westminster resident, to be released on personal recognizance and ordered her to stay away from and have no contact with town of Stow employees. The DA reminded the public, “These charges are allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The case is due back in court on Nov. 2, 2022.

We will continue to follow the story and will have more information as it becomes available.