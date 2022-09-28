UPDATE From Stow Public Safety on Suspicious Package:

Sept. 28, 2022



STOW — Public Safety Officials report that an investigation into a suspicious package at the Stow Shopping Center revealed there was no danger to the public Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Sept 28 at approximately 11 a.m., the Stow Police and Fire department were dispatched to 117 Great Road, The Stow Shopping Plaza, to investigate a suspicious package.

The Stow Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene and, based upon the appearance of the item, Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was requested to examine the package.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., the Bomb Squad determined the item did not pose a threat to the public and the area was re-opened to the public.

The incident is being further investigated by Stow Police.

“We appreciate the assistance from Maynard Police and Fire, Boxborough Fire and Massachusetts State Police in working to determine this item was not a threat,” said Chief Michael Sallese. “We want to remind residents and community members that if

you see something, say something.”