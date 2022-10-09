Stow Fire extinguishes 3-alarm fire on Boxborough Rd

From Stow Fire Department:

Chief John Benoit reports that the Stow Fire Department and mutual aid partners extinguished a 3-alarm house fire Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., the Stow Fire Department responded to 326 Boxboro Road for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, there was heavy fire showing from the single-family home.

A second and third alarm was struck by Lt. Erick Benoit, as mutual aid partners from several surrounding communities worked to extinguish the flames.

All occupants were able to safely make it out of the home.

As of 2 p.m., the fire was under control. The scene will remain active as firefighters continue to overhaul the scene and check for hot spots.

The Stow Police Department has also responded to the scene to assist.