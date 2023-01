From Hudson Light and Power – Emergency Shutdown on December 30, 2022

From Hudson Light and Power:



HLP crews need to do an emergency shutdown to permanently repair the issue that caused the town-wide outages on Friday 12/23. This repair will take place late Friday night 12/30 into Saturday morning, midnight – 2am. You will not be able to report the outage online or with the 888 # as our office will be without power as well.