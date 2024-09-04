OBITUARY: Anthony Piso, 87

Anthony L. Piso, age 87, of Stow, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, with his devoted wife and family by his side. He was the loving husband of Barbara E. (DiPietro). The couple had been married for 64 years.

Born on March 26, 1937, in Framingham, Mass., to the late Carlo and Angelica (Sarno) Piso, Anthony was the last surviving child of a family of 10 children. He was raised and educated in Framingham, graduating from Worcester Boys Trade School, class of 1955, with a certificate in plumbing. Anthony eventually enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country for two years being deployed to Frankfurt, Germany. He then served four years in the Army Reserves, receiving an honorable discharge in 1963. Upon returning to Framingham, he joined the Plumbers Union there, Local #448, which later merged with Local #12 of Boston, retiring in 1999.

Anthony and Barbara married on Sept. 11, 1960, and settled in Stow on DiPietro family land. They began building their home on West Acton Road in 1960 and started their family in 1964. Here they raised their four boys surrounded by the love and support of numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, many of whom built homes on the same land and continue to reside there to this day.

Providing for and spending time with his family was always most important to Anthony. He found joy in tending to his annual vegetable garden and took great pleasure in relaxing by his swimming pool during the hot summer months. He also loved making wine out of the concord grapes that he grew, even though sometimes it turned to vinegar.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Barbara E. Piso of Stow; his sons, Anthony and wife Lisa of Vonore, TN; Steven and wife Kimberly of Franklin, MA; Scott and wife Dawn of Stow, MA; Christopher and wife Kristen of Hudson, MA. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, Jessica, Colton, Kyle, Alexandra, Sophia, Olivia, Alex, Megan, Sean, Cianna and Kallia, as well as his 6 great grandchildren.

Services are private.

Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.