The Center’s Got Talent Show is this Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. (PreK-2nd graders) and 2 p.m. (3rd-5th grade) at Hale Auditorium. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $5 for students/seniors and $10 for adults. Concessions will also be sold during intermission. This is an annual fundraising event for the Stow PTO. Acts this year include singing, dancing, musical instruments, gymnastics, basketball tricks, magic, and more!