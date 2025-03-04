Calendar of Events

STOW GARDEN CLUB MEETS

The Stow Garden Club invites the public to our next meeting March 5 at 6:45pm. The guest speaker is John Sangermano, Stow Conservation Trust. He will present locations and favorite trails in many conservation lands in Stow, as well as the work of the Trust. The meeting will be held in the Pompo Community Center, 509 Great Road, Stow. We hope you can attend this informative meeting about our town.

SAWYER’S GOT TALENT SHOW

Get your tickets to the Sawyer’s Got Talent Show, a showcase for student talent, on Friday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Florence Sawyer Auditorium, Mechanic Street, Bolton. Look for a very special guest – the Bolton Bear! Order tickets today at [email protected] – pay with Venmo, check or cash.

NASHOBA DRAMA PERFORMS THE LITTLE MERMAID Nashoba Drama is excited to announce their upcoming production of The Little Mermaid! Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale and the beloved Disney film by Howard Ashman and John Musker, this is a musical event you won’t want to miss. Performances will be held at the Nashoba Regional High School Auditorium, 12 Green Rd. Bolton, MA 01740 on Friday, March 14 at 7pm, Saturday, March 15 at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, March 16 at 2pm. Young attendees are welcome to a character meet-and-greet following the Sunday afternoon performance. Tickets are available at www.nashobadrama.com

RANDALL LIBRARY FRIENDS BOOK CHAT

The Randall Library Friends will hold a Book Chat on Saturday, March 15, at 1pm. We will meet at the Pompo Community Center, 509 Great Road, Stow. Talk with others about books you have read recently and hear about some of their favorites.

STORY SLAM RETURNS

Join us at The First Parish of Bolton to read or tell your imaginative or true story! We will gather in Davis Hall (attached to the church at 673 Main Street, Bolton) at 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 16. For questions, please call: (978) 779-6427.

BOLTON DEMOCRATIC TOWN COMMITTEE

The Bolton Democratic Town Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 18 at 7pm in the Bolton Public Library Program Room at 739 Main St. Get updates and learn about actions you can take during these times. All interested Bolton residents are welcome to attend. Contact Chair Lynn Dischler at [email protected] or 978-779-6225 for more information.

STOW DEMOCRATIC TOWN COMMITTEE MEETING

“Defend our democracy–a call to action!” will be the theme of the Stow Democratic Town Committee meeting at 7pm March 19 in room 127 of the Stow Community Center. Bay State residents of all political affiliations are worried about how the drastic cuts in federal programs promoted by President Trump and Elon Musk will impact their daily lives. We have invited State Senator Jamie Eldridge and members of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and local Indivisible branches to discuss ways citizens can have their concerns heard at the state and federal levels. You do not have to be a registered Democrat to attend. For further information see our Facebook page or email us at [email protected]

OUT OF TOWN

CONCORD BAND WINTER CONCERT

The Concord Band Winter Concert Music From Warm Places is Saturday, March 8, 2025, 7:00 p.m. at the 51 Walden Performing Arts Center in Concord. Music Director James O’Dell’s program includes a clarinet concerto by Oscar Navarro featuring Jerry Vabulas and other Latin rhythm band works including performances by the Area 9 saxophone quartet. Admission is free to the public; donations of $20 are requested. More details at www.concordband.org

Sharing Your Story-Writing About Your Business with Beth Knaus The Women’s Business Network (WBN) will meet on Thursday, March 13 at 6:30 PM at the church hall at St. Theresa’s Church (Holy Trinity Parish) in Harvard MA. There will be informal networking and conversation, followed by brief announcements and introductions of each attendee and her business. Beth Knaus, copywriter and messaging consultant, will show us on how to effectively share personal stories to communicate our unique experiences and identities in a compelling and authentic way. WBN is a local, volunteer run networking group of women in small businesses, professional practices, non-profits and the arts who meet monthly for mutual support, education & networking. Referrals are shared, but usually out of the context of the meeting.

Is your Loved one Living with a Mental Health Condition?

A free course from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Family to Family, starts March 20 in Boxborough. It is an eight-session weekly course for those who love someone living with a mental health condition. Topics include understanding the symptoms of mental illness, learning about treatments and therapies, practicing communication and problem-solving skills. More info: https://www.namicentralmiddlesex.org/newsletter/f2f-winchesterboxboroughmar2025. Offered by NAMI Central Middlesex.

Symphony Pro Musica Concert

Symphony No. 6, Tragic, will continue Symphony Pro Musica’s long history of performing this mind-blowing composer’s major works. The concert will take place on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 pm at Hudson High School Auditorium, 69 Brigham Street, Hudson Mass. and Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 pm, St. Mark’s School, Putman Family Center for the Arts, 25 Marlborough Street, Southborough.

A free pre concert talk will be held 45 minutes prior to each performance. For tickets and more information please visit the SPM website: https://www.symphonypromusica.org/programs/2024-25-concert-iii