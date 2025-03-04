Nashoba Drama recently announced their upcoming production of The Little Mermaid. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Ruler of the Sea, King Triton, has trouble managing his seven mermaid daughters, especially the youngest, Ariel. Wishing she could walk alongside humans, the little mermaid seeks the help of the Sea Witch Ursula, and trades her voice for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her friends – Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian – to make things right and win the heart of Prince Eric.

Performances will be held at the Nashoba Regional High School Auditorium, 12 Green Rd. in Bolton on Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 15 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Young attendees are welcome to a character meet-and-greet following the Sunday afternoon performance. Tickets are available at www.nashobadrama.com