Nashoba Sports post-season updates

Many of the Nashoba winter sports teams have been busy with post-season tournaments. While the teams had strong seasons, there won’t be any deep runs in tournament play and the teams have all played their final games/matches.

Boys Hockey

The Nashoba boys hockey team entered the Division 3 MIAA tournament as seed#17 with a 12-6-2 record. They went up against #16 seeded Danvers on Feb. 27, which ended in a 4-3 loss and the end of Nashoba’s season.

Girls Hockey

Algonquin’s Annabelle Biagini (#21, Bolton resident) takes a shot on goal during the Feb. 25 win against Wayland. Photo courtesy Steve Conley

Nashoba’s female hockey players play on the co-op Algonquin team, which fared well in the regular season, earning a fourth-seed placement in the MIAA Div. 2 Tournament. The team entered the Round of 32 against #29 Wayland at New England Sports Center in Marlborough on Feb. 25, coming away with a 2-1 win and earning their way to the Round of 16.

In the Sweet 16 round, on March 1, Algonquin was paired against the #16 seeded Medfield, which came away with a surprising 3-1 victory, knocking Algonquin out of the playoffs.

Nashoba Girls vs Archbishop Williams March 1. Courtesy Nashoba AD

Girls Basketball

The Nashoba girls basketball team, coming off a Clark Tournament win, earned a preliminary bye week in the MIAA Div. 2 Tournament as the #12 seed. They were pitted against #21 Archbishop Williams in the Round of 32 on March 1. In another surprising defeat, Nashoba’s season ended with a 64 – 51 loss.

Boys Basketball

MIAA D2 Boys Basketball Round of 32 Nashoba 63 – North Attleboro 53 on Feb. 24. Courtesy Nashoba AD

Entering the post season with a 10-10 overall record, the Nashoba boys entered the MIAA Div. 2 Basketball Championships as the #34 seed. They were matched against #31 North Attleborough in a preliminary game held on Feb. 24, winning 63- 53.

On Feb. 28, the Wolves faced #2 seed Mansfield, which was able to stop the Wolves cold in the Round of 32 match, with a final score of 69-46.

Alpine ski

At the Feb. 25 MIAA Alpine Ski Championships, held at Berkshire East, Nashoba’s Jillian Bradford took second place in the slalom and came in fourth in the giant slalom.

Nashoba Wrestling

Four Nashoba wrestlers earned a place at the MIAA All State Tournament held on Feb. 28. Daniel De almeida, 175 lbs., was eliminated in the Round of 32. Taetum Casella, 157 lbs., was eliminated in the Round of 16, as were Connor Cox (190 lbs.) and Ben Leahy (285 lbs.).