OBITUARY

Elaine White, 82, formerly of Stow

Wells, ME- Elaine White, lovingly known as “MeMe” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the age of 82 in Wells, Maine.

Born on Aug. 18, 1942, to Paul and Alice (Thompson) Paquet in Stow, Mass., Elaine grew up in a close-knit Christian home. She later raised her own family in Stow alongside her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard White Jr., who predeceased her in December 2014. In 2012, Elaine and Richard moved to Brentwood, New Hampshire, and in 2021, she relocated to Wells, Maine, where she lived with her son Daniel and his wife Tammy.

Elaine’s life was one of deep faith, family devotion, and service. She faithfully attended church every Sunday, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years, served as a woman’s deacon, visited the sick and homebound (often with her children in tow), and played piano for church services when needed. Her commitment to her faith was reflected in everything she did.

While raising her family, Elaine worked in the Stow school system as a kindergarten aide, where she taught music to young children, sharing her love of song and rhythm with them. Later, she extended her nurturing spirit by working as a nanny, lovingly caring for many more young lives. Above all else, Elaine cherished her family. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. Her grandchildren fondly remember special one-on-one outings and adventures with their MeMe.

Elaine was also an avid lover of nature. She had a remarkable green thumb, cultivating vibrant flower and vegetable gardens and caring for countless indoor plants. She delighted in watching and feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds and cardinals. Elaine loved early morning walks in any weather, practicing yoga, and embarking on road trips with Richard—leaf peeping, hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing.

Creative and skilled, Elaine taught herself many crafts over the years, including knitting, chair caning, crocheting, basket making, and sewing costumes for her children. She was an enthusiastic reader of both fiction and non-fiction and faithfully read her Bible daily.

Elaine leaves behind her loving children: Robin Tuttle of Dover, NH; Richard White III of McCordsville, Indiana; Daniel White and his wife Tammy of Wells, Maine; and Kimberly Minai of Manchester, NH.

She was a devoted MeMe to her grandchildren: Daniel White Jr. and his wife Apple of Westbrook, Maine; Sarah Wabulo and her husband Eric of South Portland, Maine; Ashley White and her fiancé Hayden Lehigh of Saco, Maine; and Isabella Minai of Manchester, NH. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren: Samora Wabulo, Jayden White, and Prince Wabulo.

Elaine is survived by her brother, Peter Paquet and his wife Joy of Haines, Alaska; and was predeceased by her sister, Dianne Paula Newell of Bolton, MA. She is also fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Elaine was predeceased by her son Thomas White in 1965. Elaine’s kindness, gentle spirit, and unwavering faith touched everyone who knew her. Her legacy of love, service, and strength will live on through her family and all whose lives she graced.

Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH. Services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, May 2, 2025, in the Hampton Falls Baptist Church, 3 Lincoln Avenue, Hampton Falls. Burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery, Stow, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by clicking here or by mail at P.O Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090. Please visit remickgendron.com to sign Elaine’s tribute wall.