Lew Halprin, age 90, passed away

Lew Halprin, a longtime resident of Lake Boon in Stow, passed away this morning (Sunday, May 25) after a long illness at the age of 90. Lew leaves behind his wife Judith Jaffe; his children: Mark and wife Victoria; Robin and husband Mark; Reisa, Beth and Kate; and his grandchildren Mildred, Sam, Avi, Lauren, Emily, Jennifer, Rachel, Ariana and Cameron.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Stow with visitation/shiva after the services at the Artisan at Hudson in the Assisted Living section, apartment 231. Shiva will also take place on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both days.

The family would love for people to bring any stories or memories you have of Lew in printed form so that they can display them at the visitation/shiva.

As you may all remember, Lew wrote the history column “Past Tense” for the Stow Independent for many years; prior to that, he also wrote a history column “From the Vault” for the former Stow Paper.

He loved the town of Stow and loved writing his history columns, feeling that he was contributing to the sense of community he had found in the town and at his Lake Boon home.

On a personal note, Lew and I go back about 25 years and had many exchanges in those years. He was quite a character, with a great sense of humor, and a strong sense of loyalty and determination. I will miss his light.

Cyndy