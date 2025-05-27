Calendar of Events May 28 2025

~~~BOLTON AND STOW~~~

STOW COUNCIL ON AGING EVENTS Contact the COA or check out our monthly newsletter, The Stow Senior Scoop, for full details and more information. Registration begins 8/1 unless otherwise noted. To register go to https://myactivecenter.com, call 978-897-1880 or stop by (509 Great Road).

Movie Matinee – Wicked, Thursday, May 29 at 12:30pm

FREE Reiki Treatment – Monday, June 2 at 10 by appointment

Stone Cow Brewery – Thursday, June 5 at 10:30pm

Women’s Discussion Group – Monday, June 9 at 1pm

TRINITY CHURCH FREE SALE Trinity Church Congregational, 14 Wattaquadock Hill Rd., Bolton (across from the Fire Department), will be sponsoring an indoor yard sale where all items are for free on Saturday, June 7, 9am – Noon. Household goods, toys, books, movies, sporting goods, clothing, more. Todas los atriculos gratis. Enjoy free refreshments as well! www.trinitybolton.org

RANDALL LIBRARY FRIENDS BOOK CHAT The Randall Library Friends will hold a Book Chat on Saturday, June 14, at 1pm. We will meet at the Pompo Community Center, 509 Great Rd., Stow. Talk with others about books you have read recently and hear about some of their favorites.

2ND ANNUAL ROBERT H. HAWKINS GOLF TOURNAMENT Sign up for the 2nd Annual Robert H. Hawkins Golf Tournament, which will take place on Thursday, July 31, from 8:30AM to 3:30PM at Stow Acres, located at 58 Randall Rd., Stow. The fee is $150 per player, and you can register online at https://www.rediscovermapledale.org/tournament. A portion of the proceeds will go to the United Golfers Association, which is dedicated to advancing minority players in the sport of golf. The event will feature a shotgun start at 8:30AM, followed by lunch at 1:30PM. Non-golfers are also welcome to participate by choosing the $50 lunch-only option. This event is hosted by Rediscover Mapledale at Stow Acres. Learn more at our website: www.rediscovermapledale.org.

~OUT OF TOWN~

PROGRAMS AT DISCOVERY MUSEUM For more information, please visit www.discoveryacton.org. Discovery Museum is a community-supported non-profit organization.

Friday, May 30 – Spray Art Resist,1pm – 3pm. Join us as we experiment with resist painting. Make an image created by using materials that repel each other.

Saturday, May 31 – Music and Movement with Miss Bernadette, 10am – 10:30am. Explore sound through singing and playing. Move, make music, listen, learn, and get a multi-sensory workout!

Tuesday, June 3 – Inclusive Afternoon, 1:30pm – 4:30pm. Come play and explore in the accessible and universally designed Discovery Museum and Discovery Woods during this special, free afternoon for visitors who would benefit from a more sensory friendly atmosphere and a limited capacity experience. This event is inclusive: the Museum is open to the public, but we do not schedule any group visits to avoid crowding. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/InclA_June2025 as space is limited.

Wednesday, June 4 – Take Aparts, 2pm – 4pm. Are you curious about what’s inside telephones, computers, radios and more? Grab a screwdriver and discover resistors, capacitors, and circuit boards as you uncover the inner workings of everyday electronics.

Thursday, June 5 – Everyday Engineering: Towering Towers, 10:00am – 12:00pm. Engage in some everyday engineering as you construct and create with repurposed and recycled materials.

Exploring Hand Tools, 2pm – 4pm. Visit the da Vinci Workshop to experience some of the common tools used in woodworking.

WOMEN’S BUSINESS NETWORK (WBN) HOSTS ANNUAL POTLUCK The Women’s Business Network (WBN) will meet on Thursday, June 12 at 6:30 PM at The Virginia Thurston Healing Garden Support Center at 145 Bolton Road in Harvard. You must RSVP for this event to: Deb Oliva at dboliva@charter.net or 617-543-1208. Current WBN members: No charge; Guests and non-members: $10. Tell us what you’re bringing, whether it’s an appetizer, main course, salad, dessert or drink such as water, soda, juice, etc.

WBN is a local, volunteer run networking group of women in small businesses, professional practices, non-profits and the arts who meet monthly for mutual support, education & networking. Referrals are shared, but usually out of the context of the meeting.

REGISTER FOR THE 37TH ANNUAL JIMMY FUND WALK Registration is open for the 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk will aim to raise $9.5 million this year in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer. The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted to use the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options. The event will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Streets. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more. Walkers who prefer to participate virtually can complete their chosen distance from any location. Register as an individual walker, team member, or start a team. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and bring a group of your family, friends, or colleagues together against cancer.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk Day.