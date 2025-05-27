

Linda Hathaway photo

The Memorial Day services in Stow were held on Monday, May 26, starting with a parade leading off from Hartley Road between Center and Hale School and concluding at the Brookside Cemetery.

Parade and ceremony participants included Stow military veterans, state and local government representatives, members of the fire and police departments, the Stow Minutemen, the Nashoba High School Band, members of Stow’s Scouting troops and members of the public.

At the cemetery, the ceremony was hosted by the Veterans Graves Committee (Patricia Bolton, Tom Zavorski) and Ret. Lt. Roger Burkley, with speakers including Senator Jamie Eldridge, State Rep. Kate Hogan and Troop 1 Eagle Scout Sophia Schneider.

After the conclusion of the services, the Stow Minutemen marched to the Lower Village Cemetery and then to the Lower Village Common where a separate ceremony took place to install a new Gardner Inn sign.

For a Video of the day’s ceremony by StowTV, please visit Stow Memorial Day Ceremony May 26, 2025

Greg Troxel photo

Greg Troxel photo

Karen Benoit photos

————————————————————