Nashoba Girls Golf Team Ready for Sectionals

Nashoba Girls Golf team with Coach Robert Griffith. Courtesy Nashoba Athletics

A Successful Second Season

By Shane Huggins

The Nashoba Regional High School Girls Golf Team wrapped up its second season with a winning record, a berth in the sectional tournament, and a growing program. Coach Robert Griffith was eager to talk about the team.

Led by standout junior Kylie Heffernan, who placed eighth in the state last year and is already setting her sights on a potential D1 college career, the Wolves finished with a 7-5-2 record in match play. This impressive record reflects the team’s growth, especially considering the age of the program and the challenges posed by player availability throughout the season.

This year the team expanded from six to ten players, a testament to the enthusiasm and leadership of its founding members. Seniors Ellen Jun, Millie Bowler, and Ellie L’Hommedieu, alongside Heffernan, were instrumental in building the program from the ground up. They took ownership of the team and played a key role in recruiting new players.

Beyond the scores and the leaderboard, Coach Griffith emphasized that this team stands out for its integrity, work ethic, and tight-knit bond. In a sport where athletes call penalties on themselves, the girls have demonstrated exceptional honesty and unwavering support for one another. “They are tremendous kids,” said Coach Griffith, who especially is proud of the way the team has gelled.

While the team is certainly competitive, fun is at the heart of their success. In that spirit, the seniors made their final match one to remember as they dressed up in their prom gowns post-match with all of their parents in attendance. Later that week, the team hosted a parents and players mini tournament, something Coach Griffith hopes to make an annual tradition that will hopefully include alumni. Coach Griffith added, “[The seniors] are invited to join future practices and play with us anytime,” as he wants to maintain the camaraderie that makes this team special.

The team’s accomplishments stretch far beyond the golf course. Ellen Jun will attend Northeastern University in the fall, where she was recruited to join the Tae Kwon Do team. Ellie L’Hommedieu missed a few matches while competing at DECA Nationals in Florida, just one example of the high-achieving student-athletes on the team. Coach notes that the team members are “all excellent students” and “academics always come first”.

Despite the occasional scheduling conflicts, the Wolves earned a spot in sectionals (to be played on May 28), where they will compete for a chance to advance to the state championships. The team competes in head-to-head match play, where typically six players each play nine holes, with a total of 54 points available. The player with the lowest score on each hole earns a point for their team, while a tie results in ½ point for each squad. Coach Griffith believes that at full strength this team is capable of competing with anyone.

Coach Griffith expressed his gratitude to Dave Carlson and the team at Stow Acres, who have been incredibly supportive of the program. From providing tee times for practice to making the driving range available, the course has become a true home for the team. The girls feel welcome and the team could not ask for a better partner or home course, said Griffith.

With talent, leadership, and determination, the Nashoba Girls Golf Team is proving that this year’s success is only the beginning for this program.