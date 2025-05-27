Stow Police Log

By Kristen Kerouac Excerpts from the Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Monday May 19, 2025

8:03am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A bus company on North Shore Drive reported that they could not drive through. Tree service trucks were on the road. The Police responded. The trucks were moved to a better location.

2:10pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Garner Road reported that a tree fell in the woods, near the road. The Highway Department was notified and responded.

6:36pm LOST

A caller reported that she lost a Honda key fob on or near South Meadow Road.

Tuesday May 20, 2025

6:17am BURGLARY

A caller on Great Road reported that items were missing from his work trailer. A bolt was cut to gain entry. An officer advised the caller. A report was filed.

10:54am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller requested to speak with an officer regarding an issue with a family member. An officer advised the caller.

7:36pm ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Natick Police Department requested a well-being check on a man who resided in Stow. The Stow Police responded. The man was located and the Natick Police Department was updated.

Wednesday May 21, 2025

6:24am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Center Place reported that a woman had stomach pain and weakness. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The woman was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

11:31am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested a copy of a police report. The information was provided.

3:19pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller reported that a car was following her and then parked next to her driveway. The Police responded. The car that followed her had damage to it and had broken down. A towing company was called.

4:13pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Great Road reported that her mailbox was hit by a delivery truck. The sidewalk was also damaged. An officer advised the caller. A report was filed.

5:34pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk in requested to speak with an officer. An officer advised the individual. A report was filed.

6:03pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Sudbury Road, near the town beach, reported that a gray Dodge pick-up was passing cars. An officer advised the caller.

8:18pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

The Acton Police reported that a car, driving with stolen plywood, was headed toward Stow. The Stow Police responded to check the area. Nothing was found.

Thursday May 22, 2025

7:15am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

An officer clocked a vehicle on radar, travelling over 50mph on West Acton Road. A citation was mailed to the operator.

9:19am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller reported that he/she had had a seizure. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The individual was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

1:26pm FIRE

A caller from Barton Road needed assistance because she was locked out of her home. The Police and Fire Department responded. Entry to the home was gained without damage.

5:05pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a previous incident. An officer advised the caller.

7:42pm WELL BEING CHECK

A caller reported that his family member did not answer his phone. The Police contacted the man and advised him that a family member was concerned.

Friday May 23, 2025

10:53am FRAUD

A walk-in reported that she was the victim of a scam. An officer advised the woman.

11:40am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Hudson Road reported that a box was in the road. The Police responded. Nothing was found.

4:29pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Sudbury Road requested to speak with an officer regarding a previous issue. An officer advised the caller.

5:24pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Great Road reported that a man was not able to walk. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The man was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

9:19pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Harvard Road reported that he slipped and fell. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The man was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

Saturday May 24, 2026

12:48am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Sudbury Road reported that an erratic driver was headed toward State Road. The Police responded. The car was not located.

7:55am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Packard Road requested an ambulance for a woman who had stomach pain and had been sick since Friday. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The woman was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

1:23pm VEHICLE STOP/ARREST

An officer performed a routine stop on Hudson Road. The man had a warrant out for his arrest. He was arrested and taken to the station.

2:10pm COMPLAINT

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding a concern. An officer advised the individual.

6:18pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller reported that a truck, with a sofa, turned off Hudson Road onto Athens Street. The Police responded. Nothing was found.

7:08pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

The Bolton Police requested a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for a black Tahoe. The man had urinated outside his truck and then proceeded to hit a couple of signs as he drove away. The Stow Police responded to check the area. No one was found.

7:27pm ANIMAL

A caller from Taylor Road reported that baby owls were hanging from a branch over the road. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

10:18pm ANIMAL

A caller reported that her cat, Sammy, had been missing for over a day. The cat was large, orange, and part Maine Coon. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

Sunday May 25, 2025

9:18am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that she lost her wallet/ID. An officer advised the woman.

12:27pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller at the American Heritage Museum reported that a man was unconscious but breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The man was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

4:57pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Crow Island reported that he was having a small cooking fire. An officer advised the caller.