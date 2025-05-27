Town of Stow Installs Second Cistern to Assist in Effective Fire Safety Response

The second of six planned cisterns has been installed on Great Road in Stow. (Photo Courtesy Town of Stow)

From the Town of Stow

The Town of Stow has completed construction on its second cistern, which will greatly enhance the Fire Department’s ability to respond to fires effectively.

The new below-ground, 30,000-gallon cistern is operational at Town Center Park, 323 Great Road.

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) dictates that fire departments have a dependable water supply capable of delivering at least 250 gallons of water per minute for two hours (equal to 30,000 gallons) during an emergency. The Town does not have water infrastructure, so firefighters often must draw from the Assabet River, Lake Boon, ponds and streams when responding to fires.

Natural water sources are affected by weather, drought and vegetation, while below-ground cisterns are not.

Further, cisterns can reduce the time to put water on a fire.

“Cisterns offer a reliable solution that isn’t susceptible to freezing temperatures or droughts,” Fire Chief Barry Evers said. “This means we have a robust option for ensuring we have a steady water supply when it’s needed most. Cisterns drastically improve our suppression capabilities and allow the Stow Fire Department to fulfill its mission of safeguarding the life and property of those we serve.”

The Fire Department determines potential cistern sites using the Town’s interactive property mapping. The Department then works with other town departments and landowners to determine feasibility.

The first cistern was installed in 2023 on Conant Road and serves 200 addresses.

The next cistern is planned for Bradley Lane. The site was chosen because it is centrally located and will provide additional protection to important Town buildings, residences and critical infrastructure.

This cistern will also abut the 326-acre Town Forest, giving the community an added layer of protection in case of wildfires.

The Town has received $450,000 from the state for this project through two budget earmarks. Town officials are hopeful the project will receive another $150,000 earmark in the FY26 budget.

“We are grateful to State Rep. Kate Hogan for obtaining these earmarks,” Town Administrator Denise Dembkoski said. “Her support of this important project means we are able to develop local solutions as Stow continues to address sustainability and the effects of climate change.”