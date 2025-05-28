Obituary: Lewis Halprin, 90

Lewis Halprin, 90

With profound love and sadness, we announce the passing of Lewis Halprin on May 25, 2025, at the age of 90. A longtime resident of Stow, Mass., Lewis left behind a legacy of kindness, curiosity, and devotion to both family and community.

Born on Dec. 9, 1934, Lewis was the beloved son of Jacob and Mildred Halprin. He grew up in Williamsport, PA, where his lifelong love of music first took root. As he grew, so did his passion for learning and exploration—ultimately finding deep purpose in the field of software engineering.

Lewis was a devoted husband to Judith Jaffe Halprin and a loving father to Robin, Mark, Reisa, and Beth. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Jennifer, Rachel, Ariana, Millie, Sam, Lauren, Emily, Avi, and Cameron, delighting in their growth and sharing his wisdom with each of them.

In every aspect of his life, Lewis poured himself into the things he loved—especially his community. He was a dedicated member of the Stow Lions Club, a proud participant in Stow TV, and actively involved in both the Hudson and Stow Historical Societies. A gifted writer and passionate historian, Lewis penned the long-running column “Past Tense” for the Stow Independent, and authored several books on New England history, preserving the stories and spirit of the region he called home.

Lew had a special talent for bringing people together—whether through the annual family calendar he created each year, or his lively birthday celebrations he organized for the town. These events—often featuring the spirited sounds of the Black Eagles Jazz Band, classic silent films, and live piano accompaniment—became beloved traditions that reflected Lew’s deep appreciation for music, history, and togetherness. His joy in curating these moments will be remembered by all who shared in the laughter, stories, and song.

Lew was known for his wonderfully quirky sense of humor and boundless imagination. He had a gift for thinking far outside the box—often leading to delightfully unexpected results that left friends and family laughing, puzzled, or both.

An avid antiques collector, Lewis had a deep appreciation for the past—not just in objects, but in the memories, traditions, and values that connect us. His life was like a quilt sewn with intellect, humor, humility, and love.

Lewis will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

A visitation celebrating Lewis’s life will be held May 28-May 30 at The Artisan at Hudson, Room #231 each afternoon until 5pm. In “Lew” of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Chabad of Sudbury and/or Ascend Hospice.