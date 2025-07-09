July opening for new Bolton restaurant

Charlie and Shayna Micol, owners of the new Oak and Orchard Tap and Table restaurant on Wattaquadock Hill Road, with their children (l-r): Jackson, Brody and Gia. The restaurant, geared toward a family-friendly atmosphere and menu, is expected to fully open in mid-to-late July. Courtesy photo

*Updated to correct/clarify builder and designer references*

By Dan McClure

Many in the local community havebeen waiting to hear this news – a new eatery will be opening next month at 544 Wattaquadock Hill Road.

Oak and Orchard Tap and Table is almost ready to open its doors to the public, the same doors that Baba and the Legacy Kitchen had closed last year. The new owners, Charlie and Shayna Micol of Bolton, will bring 15 years of restaurant management experience, an American-casual style menu that includes items for kids, a renovated interior/exterior, and new private dining rooms. They are planning to have a few “soft openings” after July 4 and be fully open by mid to late July.

“We had a restaurant in Chelmsford for 15 years – the Brickhouse Center Sports Grill,” explained Charlie Micol. “When we started it was a glorified sub shop that evolved over the years into a sports bar and then a family restaurant. Almost two years ago, we moved to Bolton. My intention was not to open a restaurant, but we came here [Baba and the Legacy Kitchen] a few times. After a couple of casual conversations with one of the servers, who happened to be the owner’s niece, things kind of snowballed.”



“We love Bolton and we’re involved in the community,” commented Charlie Micol. “So, that’s another reason we wanted to open this place – as a way of giving back.”

“It’s important to us that there is a place where parents can take their kids after their baseball game gets out,” added Shayna Micol. “We care about the town. We both are youth coaches, and we have our own kids as well, so we know how important it is to have some place close by where a family can spend time together.”

Oak and Orchard aims to offer a menu of standard American dinner selections like steaks, pasta, and seafood at affordable prices. In addition, there will be seasonal specials and a kids’ menu that promises to be more than just an afterthought. Executive Chef Alison Carnahan, who appeared on the Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen, will bring her considerable experience and expertise as Executive Chef of 110 Grill to the back of the house.

“It’s an enormous kitchen,” Charlie added. “And she seemed really happy with it. She’s opened a number of restaurants for 110 Grill, so we’re excited to have her.”

With the menu in good hands, the new owners turned their attention to the physical space itself. The location has always had an interesting layout, with two full wings of dining rooms, a good-sized porch and patio, and two bars. All of it has now received extensive upgrades.

“When we got here, we had the option to either band-aid the place and run with it or do major renovations,” explained Charlie. “Obviously, we chose the latter.”

“And I think it needed to happen,” added Shayna. “Because if the place is going to be successful, we knew we needed to completely reinvent it. We want to make it into something completely different than what had been here before so people will be curious about it and come check it out.”

Doug Storey of Bolton’s Two Storey Building is the building contractor and said his company “helped coordinate the exterior design features including a new siding, painting, a new patio with a pergola, accessible ramp and deck with seating and built in planters.”

Studio 59 East is the designer of the project, which also includes new floors, bar tops, furniture, and bathrooms for the interior. Additionally, the new seating arrangement will not be exactly banquette style, but it will borrow from that, offering increased comfort and making it easier to accommodate parties of all sizes.

On the outside, a facelifted, expanded, and redecorated patio/porch area will demonstrate a commitment to outdoor dining. Finally, the left side of the establishment has been completely converted into spaces that can be closed off for private dining or functions.

“Team dinners, birthday parties, baby showers – really anything,” Charlie explained. “If the place didn’t already come with a space that could do that, we would’ve wanted to add one, so we’re really happy with the opportunity it gives us.”

The Micols are looking at doing a few “soft openings” after July 4 and hoping to be fully open by mid to late July. Although they are primarily focused on dinner, they are looking at experimenting with the idea of having lunch hours on the weekends.

Updates for the new restaurant can be found online at https://oakandorchardbolton.com/ and on Facebook at Oak & Orchard.