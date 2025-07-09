Obituary: Jamie Hogan-Collignon

On June 27, the Hogan family lost their beloved daughter Jamie Lee Hogan-Collignon to cancer. Throughout her life, Jamie was a fine musician, artist, and athlete. She was a funny, beautiful, wildly creative person who dearly loved her husband Robert Collignon, and was an insanely devoted mother to her two children, Sylvie Lee Collignon (3½) and James Frederick Collignon (1½).

Six weeks after the birth of her son James in January of 2024, she received a diagnosis of Stage 4 Cancer. She went through 25 rounds of chemo, one major surgery, and a month of palliative treatment before no further treatment options were available. From diagnosis to hospice, she did everying in her power to keep her children’s little lives intact and happy as she fought this deadly disease. She was up early every morning to awaken and dress her children and read books to them at breakfast before they left for daycare. She then rested most of each day in order to marshall the energy to greet them on the front steps when they returned from daycare. She fought desperately to stay with them as long as possible, and gave every ounce of love a mom can give.

She graduated from Nashoba Regional High School in 2001. Moving to Brooklyn after graduating from UMass Amherst, she worked as a film/television editor. Her work ranged from feature length documentary films to prime-time, non-fiction entertainment. Credits included original content for ABC, Disney+, Hulu, A&E, Al Jazeera English, and the History Channel. In 2022, her editing team was nominated for an “Outstanding Editing” Emmy award for “George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed”.

She is survived by husband Robert and children Sylvie and James; parents Thomas and Lee (Zarick) Hogan of Stow, Mass.; brother Scott Hogan, his wife Mikaela Bradley, and their son Cambell Hogan of Ayer, Mass.; paternal grandmother Katherine Hogan of Hudson, Mass.; uncle Frederick Zarick and his wife Deborah (Warmach) Zarick; uncle Steven Hogan of Epping, NH; and cousins Michelle Hogan, Douglas Hogan, Allison (Zarick) Stack, and Jenna (Zarick) Sammartino and their individual families.

All are welcome to a Celebration of Jamie’s Life, which will take place on Saturday, July 19, at 3 p.m. at the Hutton Brickyards, Hutton Hall, 132 Lindsley Avenue, Kingston, New York, on the shore of the beautiful Hudson River. If you wish to help her family, donations may be made through gofundme.com. Once there, click on “Search Fundraisers on….” and enter “Jamie” in the search bar and you’ll find Honoring Jamie Hogan: Support Her Young Famly.