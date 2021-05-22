Stow Town Meeting Brief results
Stow Town Meeting quick summary from Ann Needle (full information will be in this coming week’s edition)
All Warrant Articles passed except two:
- The new Hartley Road pick-up lane under Capital items (vote 96-110).
- The pickleball court at Stow Town Center Park. (Art. 52, vote 97-103).
Land purchases passed:
Town CPA funds toward purchase of Hallock Point (203-11, 2/3 majority vote needed) and Stow Acres South Course (178-6, 2/3 majority needed) passed.
