Stow Town Meeting Brief results

Stow Town Meeting quick summary from Ann Needle (full information will be in this coming week’s edition)

All Warrant Articles passed except two:

The new Hartley Road pick-up lane under Capital items (vote 96-110). The pickleball court at Stow Town Center Park. (Art. 52, vote 97-103).

Land purchases passed:

Town CPA funds toward purchase of Hallock Point (203-11, 2/3 majority vote needed) and Stow Acres South Course (178-6, 2/3 majority needed) passed.

Category: News