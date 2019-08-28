Stow TV Schedule

Shows for Schedule September 4-16, 2019

Bulletin Board Music- Paul Speidel Trio at Randall Library 07 13 17

Atlantic Wind Orchestra (1 hr, 21 min)

Performance of the Atlantic Wind Symphony at the Thayer Center, July 25 2019 Producer: J. Daisy

Wed, Fri, Sun at 8:00 am and 8:00 pm

Thu, Sat, Mon at 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm

COA Art Exhibit (8 min)

Opening reception of the COA-sponsored art exhibit at the Pompositticut Community Center, August 5 2019

Producer: L. Halprin

Wed, Fri, Sun at 10:45 am and 4:15 pm

Thu, Sat, Mon at 8:30 am and 2:45 pm

Malawi Talk (1 hr, 3 min)

Talk given by Alyson and JT Toole about their humanitarian trip to Malawi at the Pompositticut Community Center, August 21 2019.

Producer: J. Daisy

Wed, Fri, Sun at 9:30 am and 3:00 pm

Thu, Sat, Mon at 1:30 pm and 6:45 pm

Parish Jazz Service (1 hr~)

Musical service at First Parish Church, with the theme “Finding Meaning in a Tragic World”

Content Note: The homily discusses mass shootings and gun violence, viewer discretion is advised.

Producer: J. Daisy

Wed, Fri, Sun at 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm

Thu, Sat, Mon at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Off The Shelf- Never to Return (30 min)

Book discussion of “Never to Return” by Robert Nerasian. The book recounts the harrowing tale of the torpedoing and sinking of a Coast Guard ship and the loss of 171 Coast Guardsmen off the coast of Iceland during WWII.

Producer: Danvers Community TV

Wed, Fri, Sun at 11:00 am

Thu, Sat, Mon at 8:00 am

Stamp History Chat (55 min)

Henry Lukas gives a talk at the Bolton COA about the history and evolution of postage stamps.

Producer: Bolton TV

Wed, Fri, Sun at 12:00 pm

Thu, Sat, Mon at 9:00 am and 3:00 pm

Orange Dragstrip Reunion (1 hr, 48 min)

The 2019 Orange Dragstrip Reunion, featuring the 330 Nationals Drag Racing competition. Held at Sterling Airport, June 15, 2019

Producer: Bolton TV

Wed, Fri, Sun at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Thu, Sat, Mon at 10:00 am and 9:00 pm

Pawdoption (12 min)

Furry friends looking for their forever home!

Producer: Sterling-Lancaster TVEvery morning at 7:30 am

Trinity Church

Every morning at 6am



Selectmen (most recent)

Tue at 2 pm & 7 pm



School Committee (most recent)

Tue at 9 am

