Stow TV Schedule
Shows for Schedule September 4-16, 2019
Channels Comcast 8 and Verizon 32 www.stowtv.org
Bulletin Board Music- Paul Speidel Trio at Randall Library 07 13 17
Atlantic Wind Orchestra (1 hr, 21 min)
Performance of the Atlantic Wind Symphony at the Thayer Center, July 25 2019 Producer: J. Daisy
Wed, Fri, Sun at 8:00 am and 8:00 pm
Thu, Sat, Mon at 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm
COA Art Exhibit (8 min)
Opening reception of the COA-sponsored art exhibit at the Pompositticut Community Center, August 5 2019
Producer: L. Halprin
Wed, Fri, Sun at 10:45 am and 4:15 pm
Thu, Sat, Mon at 8:30 am and 2:45 pm
Malawi Talk (1 hr, 3 min)
Talk given by Alyson and JT Toole about their humanitarian trip to Malawi at the Pompositticut Community Center, August 21 2019.
Producer: J. Daisy
Wed, Fri, Sun at 9:30 am and 3:00 pm
Thu, Sat, Mon at 1:30 pm and 6:45 pm
Parish Jazz Service (1 hr~)
Musical service at First Parish Church, with the theme “Finding Meaning in a Tragic World”
Content Note: The homily discusses mass shootings and gun violence, viewer discretion is advised.
Producer: J. Daisy
Wed, Fri, Sun at 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm
Thu, Sat, Mon at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm
Off The Shelf- Never to Return (30 min)
Book discussion of “Never to Return” by Robert Nerasian. The book recounts the harrowing tale of the torpedoing and sinking of a Coast Guard ship and the loss of 171 Coast Guardsmen off the coast of Iceland during WWII.
Producer: Danvers Community TV
Wed, Fri, Sun at 11:00 am
Thu, Sat, Mon at 8:00 am
Stamp History Chat (55 min)
Henry Lukas gives a talk at the Bolton COA about the history and evolution of postage stamps.
Producer: Bolton TV
Wed, Fri, Sun at 12:00 pm
Thu, Sat, Mon at 9:00 am and 3:00 pm
Orange Dragstrip Reunion (1 hr, 48 min)
The 2019 Orange Dragstrip Reunion, featuring the 330 Nationals Drag Racing competition. Held at Sterling Airport, June 15, 2019
Producer: Bolton TV
Wed, Fri, Sun at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm
Thu, Sat, Mon at 10:00 am and 9:00 pm
—
Pawdoption (12 min)
Furry friends looking for their forever home!
Producer: Sterling-Lancaster TVEvery morning at 7:30 am
Trinity Church
Every morning at 6am
Selectmen (most recent)
Tue at 2 pm & 7 pm
School Committee (most recent)
Tue at 9 am
Category: Community