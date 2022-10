1-Year Subscription $50.00 USD 1-Yr Subscription Plus $10 to Low Income $60.00 USD 6-mo. Subscription $25.00 USD Senior (70+) Subscription $40.00 USD College Student (Sept- May) $35.00 USD 1-Yr Renewal $50.00 USD 1-Yr Renewal Plus $10 to Low Income $60.00 USD Senior (70+) Renewal $40.00 USD