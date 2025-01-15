Corrections for Jan. 15 edition

Correction: Lt. Barhight remains in Stow

In the Independent’s Jan. 15 issue (published today), Ann Needle incorrectly reported that Stow Police Lieutenant Kellie Barhight would be leaving Stow to join the Bolton Police. The good news is Barhight is staying in Stow. The bad news (for Stow) is Stow’s Sergeant Cassandra Scott will be heading to the Bolton force as a sergeant in the next few weeks. For Scott, this will be a return to the force where she launched her career.

Barhight assures she is “happy to be here [in Stow].”

In the PFAS section of the Select Board report, Town Administrator Denise Dembkoski clarified, “I stated that the Gleasondale Mill area would not be eligible if we received any funding, as they are covered by a known contamination (albeit neither the property owner nor the state are paying for the remediation). These funds would be for residents whose contamination is not from a known source or a reportable release.”

And, the Annual Town Meeting on May 10 will be held at Center School, not Hale Auditorium.

We apologize for the errors, especially to Lt. Barhight and Sgt. Scott and wish Cassie all the best in her move to Bolton. We thank both for their service to the town.