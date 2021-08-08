Calendar of Events

Aug. 11, 2021

BOLTON and STOW

RANDALL LIBRARY NEWS

We are open Tuesday 9am-8pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 9am-5pm, Friday, 9am-1pm, and Saturday, 9am-1pm.

Check out our new Games and Puzzles section! If you have any games or puzzles to donate, please email the Library at randalllibrary@gmail.com

FREE SUMMER YOGA AT STOW COMMUNITY PARK

Nothing stops you from this glorious summer-time community yoga practice happening every Friday at 9am at Stow Community Park, beginning June 4. Stow Recreation and Stow Fitness Center have partnered to offer a Free Community Yoga in the Park Series in June – August 2021. Improve your flexibility, concentration, and strength. Boost your mood and reducing stress and joint strain. We will move together, breathe together, and have fun, too!

This weekly yoga practice is led by one of Stow Fitness Center’s Certified Yoga Teachers. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins will always be welcome. Suitable for all levels. Participants are required to bring mats. Blocks, straps, and blankets are recommended. Sign-up or drop-in. Learn more at stowfitnesscenter.com/yoga-in-the-park/.

POLLINATOR GARDEN VOLUNTEER WORK DAYS

June through October, Tuesday & Saturday mornings, 9am-11am. Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge, 680 Hudson Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. Connect with the Refuge by helping to maintain the pollinator gardens at the visitor center! Join in on a regular or drop-in basis to take care of the garden tasks such as weeding, mulching, and raking. Let’s help the gardens thrive! People of all gardening abilities are welcome to participate. For more information, email: info@farnwr.org

FPC’S ANNUAL SUMMER JAZZ SUNDAY SERVICE

All are welcome to the Annual Summer Jazz Service at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC), Unitarian Universalist (UU). On Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m., FPC’s own Parish Jazz Band, led by Michael Paladini, will play jazz classics for everyone to enjoy, all packaged in a UU wrapper. While the service will be offered virtually, it will also be held outdoors on the grounds of FPC, weather permitting. For more information about FPC’s virtual Sunday services, visit fpc-stow-acton.org/services. Details about all upcoming summer services are listed on that page, including details about the subject of each service as well as how to access it.

FPC warmly welcomes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. For more information, call 978-897-8149 or visit fpc-stow-acton.org. The church is located at 353 Great Rd. in Stow.

NASHOBA GIRLS SOCCER YOUTH CLINIC

The Nashoba Girls’ Soccer Program is excited to be hosting the NGS Youth Soccer Clinic for female athletes in grades 1-8. The clinic will be Aug. 18 – 20, from 9-12pm, at Nashoba Regional High School. Please email rmoulton@nrsd.net for more information and/or questions.

BACKYARD BOLTON FARMER’S MARKET

Backyard Bolton is back for a third season starting Saturday, Aug. 21, 10am to 1pm on the Bolton Town Common.There will be more than 40 Vendors, representing small and backyard farms, small batch product producers, and artisans, coming to the Bolton Town Common. This event gives the Community a chance to connect and share products and labors of love with each other. Vendors will be spread out throughout the Town Common to keep safe social distances. Additional markets are planned for Aug. 28 and Sept. 11

“TOUCH A TRUCK” WITH STOW FIRE

The Stow Firefighters Assn. invites everyone to its free Touch-A-Tuck event on Saturday, Aug. 28, 10am-2pm at 511 Great Rd. (Stow Fire Station). Get an up-close look at safety and construction vehicles, check out booths from local vendors, and enjoy some demonstrations. For more information, visit www.StowFireFighters.com.

NASJA COMMUNITY ART SHOW

All My Relations, an outdoor, community art show hosted by Nashoba Area Social Justice Association will be at the Town Center Park in Stow on August 28 & 29. Show opening is on Saturday between 10am to 2pm, with art activities for the whole family.

STOW BIKE FOR THE WOODS

The 20th annual Stow Bike for the Woods is taking place Sunday, Aug 29. This is a family-friendly road-bike ride supports the Stow Conservation Trust. Registration starts at 8:30AM, ride at 9am. The ride starts at Stow Shopping Center, 113 Great Road, Stow. You can register for the ride and get more information at http://BikeForTheWoods.org. We will have food and drink including fresh peaches, cider donuts, and our famous mid-ride lemonade stand. Come for the scenery, return for the great snacks!

Choose from a variety of ride lengths including 5, 14, 37, and a 65 mile metric century. All ages and abilities are welcome. The routes are well marked and cue sheets are provided. The routes take you by many of the conservation properties in the area. See up close why Stow and surrounding towns are considered biking nirvana by those in the know. The Stow Conservation Trust aims to preserve open space for future generations. All proceeds from the ride go to the Trust. Last year the ride raised over $1500 for this worthy cause.

OUT OF TOWN

DISCOVERY MUSEUM CALENDAR

All programs are free with admission unless stated otherwise. Advance reservations are required to visit the Museum. Visit www.discoveryacton.org for hours, current COVID safety protocols, and to make reservations. Some outdoor programs may be dependent on weather.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Sunday, Aug. 15: Fairyborough. Drop-in 10am – 3pm, outdoors. Welcome to Fairyborough – the little city with a big future! Design, build, and explore a mysterious forest environment of fairy houses, gnome homes, and sprite skyscrapers, constructed completely out of natural materials and creativity. This changing and evolving temporary space will be put together by staff and visitors over the course of 6 days. This program will happen light rain or shine. Heavy rain or other inclement weather may result in changes to the program or cancellation.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Mirror, Mirror, What do You See? Drop-in 9:30am – 11am.Have you ever wondered how you can see yourself in a mirror? Join us as we play with different kinds of reflections and experiment by using mirrors to create symmetry, refract light, and expand your field of vision.

Thursday, Aug. 19: Celebrate National Aviation Day. Drop-in 9:30am – 11am. National Aviation Day is a holiday that commemorates the development in aviation and its revolutionary impact on scientific and technological progress. It falls on the birthday of Orville Wright, one of the Wright brothers, who were the first people in the world to successfully build a motor-operated airplane, and the inventors of aircraft controls. We will also learn about several groundbreaking female pilots throughout history including: Sunita Williams, Matice Wright-Springer, Jeannie Leavitt, Jennifer Murray, Anny Divya, and Amelia Earhart. Join us as we twirl, kerplunk, flutter, bounce the many ways we can we make a piece of paper fall to the ground. Explore and create a variety of differently shaped pieces of paper, and observe how each item moves as it falls.

Friday, Aug. 20: Backyard and Beyond: Sink or Float. Drop-in 10am – 12pm, outdoors. Experiment with all sorts of natural materials, what’s your prediction: will it sink or float? The results might surprise you! This program will happen light rain or shine. Heavy rain or other inclement weather may result in changes to the program, or cancellation.

MA BREAST CANCER COALITION FUNDRAISING EVENTS

Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition (MBCC) is hosting its annual statewide Against the Tide athletic fundraising events as both in-person and virtual events in August.

MBCC will hold an in-person event on Aug. 14 at DCR’s Nickerson State Park in Brewster. This event will feature 1-mile recreational or competitive swims, ½-mile recreational swim, 5K or 10K runs, and a 3-mile walk. All in-person event participants will receive an event t-shirt (while supplies last). Prizes will be awarded for the top swim and run finishers. Participants are invited to enjoy refreshments on the beach following their event. Additionally, MBCC will host the Against the Tide August Virtual Event on Aug. 8 – 14. The virtual event offers a 7-day participation window, and features 1-mile recreational or competitive swims, ½-mile recreational swim, 5K or 10K runs, 3-mile walk, ½-mile stand-up paddleboard, and 2-mile kayak.

Registration for both the in-person and virtual options is $40 for an individual participant, and $100 for a family registration (up to 5 family members). To learn more about the registration options or to make a pledge, please visit the MBCC website www.mbcc.org/swim or by calling 1-800-649-MBCC (6222).

REGISTER FOR AUTUMN WRITING GROUPS AND CLASSES

Register for one of Seven Bridges Writers’ Collaborative writing groups to spur the muses and connect writers with one another. Offered this Autumn: Fiction Essentials, a 10-week class for learning the fundamentals of writing. Registration opens on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 8am. Information about the class can be found at https://sevenbridge.org/seven-bridge-sessions/classes/

Information about the groups and their facilitators can be found at https://sevenbridge.org/seven-bridge-sessions/writing-groups/ Groups are free to the public but registration is first come, first served.

VIRTUAL: AN EVENING WITH AUTHOR REBECCA DONNER

On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 7pm, the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Rebecca Donner, author of All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler. Called a “stunning biography” by Publishers Weekly, Donner’s book tells the true story of the extraordinary life and brutal death of Mildred Harnack, the American leader of one of the largest underground resistance groups in Germany.

Copies of All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010. You can register using this link: https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=3850&EventID=438412&PK=

