Services FRIDAY, June 14 and SATURDAY, June 15

Just received this from the funeral home (full obit in next week’s paper):

OBITUARY: Gerard Kevin Quinn, 90

Gerard Kevin Quinn, age 90, of Stow, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2024. He was the loving husband of Louise C. (Moriarty) Quinn.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Kevin on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord St., Maynard. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 429 Great Rd, Stow. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 278 Cox Street, Hudson.

Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.