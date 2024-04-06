Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Stow

POSTED ON: APRIL 6, 2024 – 5:29PM by Middlesex District Attorney and Stow Police

STOW – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Stow Chief of Police Michael Sallese have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a suspicious death that occurred last night at a residence on Great Road.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Stow Police responded to a Great Road residence for a well-being check at the home. Upon arrival police were met at the door by the male resident of the home, Shane Curry, 20. For approximately two hours Curry prohibited the officers from entering the home. when they finally were able to gain access, they located Curry’s girlfriend, identified as Naveah Goddard, 17, who also lived in the home, dead inside. Curry was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Based on the preliminary investigation Curry has been arrested and charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and additional charges are possible.

Curry is expected to be arraigned on Monday, April 8 in Concord District Court.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Stow Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.