Nashoba’s Biggs named Coach of the Year

Coach Matt Biggs

By Michael James LeClair

Aug. 9, 2021

Nashoba Regional boys’ lacrosse head coach Matt Biggs has received a well deserved honor. One that certainly deserves to be celebrated.

Biggs, who has headed the team for five years, has been selected by USA Lacrosse as the Central Mass. Boys’ High School Lacrosse Coach of the Year.

“It’s an honor,” said Biggs by telephone on Sunday afternoon. “I found out at the end of the season meetings in late June. It doesn’t go public until they announce the list of All American players.”

Although he has been the coach for five years, Biggs just finished his fourth playing season this June since Nashoba did not have a spring 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This award means a lot to me, but I want to give credit to my staff and my assistant coaches. First thing I did when I found out I was selected was I texted my junior varsity coach and my varsity assistants,” said Biggs. “Without them, especially with everything we dealt with this year, that awards means nothing. Coaching high school lacrosse is a different animal, especially in Central Massachusetts where the game is still growing. I couldn’t be more appreciative and thankful of what the other coaches have seen in me.”

USA Lacrosse oversees the selection of the awards, which are administered locally by Area Chairs. Selections are based on voting by coaches within each geographical area.

When reached for comment, Nashoba Regional Athletic Director Tania Rich praised Biggs and the work he’s done for the Nashoba boys’ lacrosse program.

“I am so proud of Coach Biggs being recognized by USA Lacrosse as the Central Mass Coach of the Year,” said Rich. “As I’ve said before, we are lucky to have Matt on our coaching staff and leading our boys’ lacrosse program. He is a positive leader and role model for our players.”

According to Rich, Biggs has done his best to create a positive, family environment for his players and coaches since taking over the reins of the program in 2017. “The players buy in to the culture and work hard and play for one another,” said Rich. “He gets the most out of his teams by having high expectations and building relationships, which leads to a mutual respect throughout the program.”

In addition, Rich took to the Nashoba Athletics Department Twitter Account to congratulate Biggs on his award. Biggs joins West Springfield High School head coach Danny Grysko as the only two Massachusetts coaches selected. Grysko was selected as the Massachusetts Western Mass. Coach of the Year.

“What’s funny is the other coach (Grysko) and I played together in college,” said Biggs. “We were teammates and graduated together at American International College in Springfield, Mass. back in 2015.”

Biggs, a 2011 graduate of Oakmont Regional in Ashburnham was a standout on the school’s lacrosse and ice hockey teams before heading to western Mass. to play collegiately for the Yellow Jackets. Biggs graduated from AIC with a degree in physical therapy.

