Obituary: Evelyn Kobus, age 90

Evelyn Kobus, age 90

CLINTON–Evelyn L. (DiPietro) Kobus, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. She is reunited with her late husband Robert Kobus.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, John Trautner of Florida; James Trautner & Debbie; and Russell Trautner & Lynn, all of Clinton; and Joseph Trautner & Kathleen of Georgia. She leaves her siblings, Rose Pittsley, Connie Marshall, Helen Wright & Marty, Barbara Pieso & Jack, and Ginger Pierlo; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her siblings, Emma Boston, Mary Perette, Josphine Stevens, Salvatore, Ralph, and Anthony DiPietro.

Daughter of the late Carmen & Rose (Rossetti) DiPietro, Evelyn was raised in Stow and was a graduate of Stow High School.

In addition to raising her family, Evelyn and her husband owned and operated the Falcon Club in Clinton for many years, where she entertained guests with her sense of humor and outgoing personality. With a love for people, she continued working well into retirement years, first as a server for Angie’s Pub and later a fixture and long-time greeter for Wal-Mart in Hudson.

Active in her faith and community, Evelyn was a parishioner of St. John’s Church in Clinton and a former Boy Scout den mother. She enjoyed reading, traveling with her sisters, and being in the company of family and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Lancaster.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Evelyn Kobus to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com

