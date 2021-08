Stow Town Beach Update!

Posted by Stow Recreation Department

The beach is reopened as of today, August 10, 2021!

The Board of Health conducted an inspection on Monday, August 9th and they did not see a Cyanobacteria (cHAB) bloom at the time of the inspection and therefore, do not see reason to keep the beach closed. For more information about Algae blooms, please visit the recreation Department webpage at https://stowma.myrec.com/info/dept/default.aspx

Thank you.

Stow Recreation Department

Share this: Share

Email

LinkedIn



Facebook

Reddit



Twitter