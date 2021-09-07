MAYNARD – A full-service, community-owned grocery store is coming to Maynard, and it will be the only store of its kind in Metro West Boston. Assabet Co-op Market plans to open its doors at 86 Powder Mill Road in 2022. The co-op is owned by almost 1,700 residents and counting who come from 40 local towns and cities.

“We are thrilled to be opening a grocery store where everyone is welcome – a grocery store committed to supporting local farms, food justice, and the environment,” said Sam McCormick, co-op general manager. “And we look forward to partnering with the Town of Maynard to bring this store to the community.”

The co-op Board of Directors has agreed to lease property from the Coffman Development Group at “Victory Plaza” and plans to open a 6,000 square foot grocery store.

“I believe good property development enhances local communities. Our company achieves this by understanding local needs and working with stakeholders and municipal offices to meet them,” said Jonathan Coffman, vice president. “As a multigeneration family business based here in Massachusetts, Coffman has been developing and managing commercial real estate for over 40 years. During that time, we’ve managed to build meaningful relationships with key partners such as Assabet Coop Market. We are excited to announce this partnership and look forward to a bright future as members of the Maynard community.”



Designed by Scott/Griffin Architects in collaboration with Widseth, the co-op will offer bulk foods, a café, and a community space in addition to all the departments found at a traditional grocery store. The co-op will increase access to healthy local food and will be open to all shoppers.

“The average NFCA food co-op in our region has been in operation for more than 30 years, with two founded more than 80 years ago,” said Bonnie Hudspeth of the Neighboring Food Co-op Association. “We are excited for Assabet Co-op Market to join in building more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive communities with other co-ops in the region.”

“It really takes a village. This entire community—almost 1,700 friends—has pushed through every obstacle to get to this point,” says Lorne Bell, the co-op’s director of outreach and communications. “We are thrilled to take this next big step on the road to opening day.”

For more information and to learn about becoming an owner, go to https://assabetmarket.coop/.