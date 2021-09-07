A Carousel organ brought in to celebrate the weekend event / Photo Courtesy David Gray

The Annual Lake Boon Water Carnival was held over Labor Day weekend, starting Friday evening Sept. 3 and running through Monday, Sept 6.

Events included the Lighting of the Lake and Music Boat Friday night, beach games and contests on Saturday, the Boat Parade on Sunday and the Regatta on Monday afternoon.

Look for more on the carnival, including the Boat Parade winners, in next week’s (Sept. 15) print edition of The Stow and Bolton Independent.