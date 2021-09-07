Compiled by Kristen Kerouac

Excerpts from the Stow Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Monday August 30, 2021

2:29am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Meeting House Lane reported that a woman fell out of bed. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

12:09pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller from Sudbury Road reported that someone turned around in his driveway. The car did a burnout upon leaving. The Police responded to check the area.

4:57pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported a missing cat. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

6:43pm ASSIST CITIZEN

An officer assisted an individual with picking up property on Bradley Lane.

Tuesday August 31, 2021

7:38am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from the Fire Academy reported that a recruit injured his knee. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

9:30am ANIMAL

A caller from Sawmill Road reported coyotes in his neighborhood. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

11:35am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller at the Stow Plaza reported that a trash bag was left on the side of the road. The Police responded. The Highway Department was contacted to remove the bag.

4:34pm FRAUD

A caller reported that a fraudulent unemployment claim was set up in his name. An officer advised the man.

Wednesday September 1, 2021

1:52pm ANIMAL

A caller from Robert Road reported that a bird was stuck in her chimney. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

2:46pm WELL BEING CHECK

A caller requested a well-being check for a man on Whitman Street. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. No one was home. The Council on Aging confirmed the individual was deceased.

Thursday September 2, 2021

6:54am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Apple Blossom Way reported that an older man, with gray hair and a jogging vest, jogged past her house a few times. He stopped and watched the house for a couple of minutes. The Police responded to check the area.

2:56pm VANDALISM

A caller from Farm Road reported that a moving truck damaged her lawn. An officer advised the woman. A report was filed.

4:06pm ANIMAL

A caller on Crescent Street reported that a Bird of Prey was hanging upside down by one claw. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

4:21pm ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Stow Fire Department responded to Park Street, in Maynard, to assist with a fire.

5:07pm ANIMAL

A caller from Crescent Street reported a missing turtle. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

Friday September 3, 2021

8:37am COMPLAINT

A caller from Harvard Road reported flooding from Wedgewood Country Club.

8:58pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Gleasondale Road reported that someone hit his stone wall and mailbox. The information was logged.

Saturday September 4, 2021

12:16am COMPLAINT

A caller from Sudbury Road reported that a large group, with flashlights, were out making noise. The Police responded. A group of juveniles were located and brought back to their homes.

10:59am COMPLAINT

A caller from Harvard Road reported that the flooding from Wedgewood Pines was still happening. The information was logged.

2:11pm FIRE

A caller reported the smell of gas at a home on West View Lane. The Fire Department responded. Two flameless stove burners were found on high. The gas was shut off and the home was vented. A woman, who felt lightheaded, was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Sunday September 5, 2021

2:46pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Marlboro Road reported that a man walked around his property and then left in a white van. The Police responded.

9:29pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller reported that a sign, on Pompositticut St., was struck down and left in the road. The Police responded. A witness stated that a truck hit the sign then continued East bound. The Maynard Police were made aware of the situation.